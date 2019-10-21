SOUTH AUSTIN

Tickets available for

Beautify Bash on Nov. 7

Keep Austin Beautiful will host its Beautify Bash 2019 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum, 605 Azie Morton Road.

The benefit, to recognize and celebrate individuals and community groups that are making Austin a more beautiful place, will feature local food and drinks, a silent auction and music by DJ Girlfriend ATX. Proceeds will benefit Keep Austin Beautiful’s education and volunteer programs.

Beautify Bash Award winners this year are TreeFolks, Austin Japan Community, LBJ High School Green Teens, Lanier/Navarro High School Green Teens Senior Class, Al and Nancy Morgan and Jamie Gillis.

VIPs will receive early access, with a happy hour starting at 6:15 p.m. for a chance to meet the awardees in a more private setting. Tickets cost $100 per person or $150 per person.

For tickets: bit.ly/2oCMGbp.

EAST AUSTIN

Farmshare Austin

opens mobile market

Farmshare Austin, a mobile market that sells affordable, fresh and local produce from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays, recently opened in Colony Park at Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 6711 Johnny Morris Road.

The mobile market accepts Lone Star Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, cash, credit and debit cards, and Sustainable Food Center’s Double Dollars, part of the Double Up Food Bucks program. Customers who pay with their Lone Star SNAP benefits can receive up to $30 in matching Double Dollars to purchase additional fruits and vegetables.

The market was launched through a contract with Austin Public Health and the city of Austin. The city’s Fresh for Less initiative provides fresh, local, high-quality produce at an affordable price at numerous locations across the city.

For information: farmshareaustin.org.

SAN MARCOS

Taste 2019 on Thursday

benefits United Way

Taste 2019, benefiting United Way of Hays and Caldwell counties, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center and Spa, 1001 E. McCarty Lane.

Attendees can have food samples from 18 local restaurants, bid on silent auction items and dance to “A Tribute to George Strait Show by Derek Spence.”

Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple.

For tickets: unitedwayhaysco.org/taste-2019.

GEORGETOWN

Dance on Friday

for disabled adults

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a dance for adults ages 18 and older with disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

The theme is “Haunted Mansion” and costumes are encouraged. Admission is $5 for participants and includes a meal. Advanced registration is recommended. Only cash or check will be accepted at the door. There is no charge for family members or caregivers, and they must remain present at all times.

For information and to register: 512-930-3596; parks.georgetown.org/adults-with-disabilities-dances.

American-Statesman staff