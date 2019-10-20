The 11th annual Bow Wow Trick or Treat Festival — where pets and their owners can be equally spooky for a day — is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hewlett Park in Granbury.

Entry to the park is free, and spectators are welcome. The basic canine trick or treat fee will be $5 (cash and checks only).

The all-fun event will also feature a costume contest for pets ($5) on the park’s winding walkway. A professional photographer, Rhonda Moore of Strickland Photograph, will be available to shoot pet photos for $15. There will also be an independent pet caricature artist available.

Dog owners can feel free to wear their own Halloween outfits — matching or not — for the 1:30 p.m. pet costume contest. It’s not limited to dogs and people, either. A couple of years ago, one entry was a goat that got all gussied up for the contest.

Hood County Animal Control officers will be there offering handy pet adoptions from its large, air-conditioned mobile unit for those looking for a special furry friend.

A food truck from DNA Barbecue of Tolar will also be there, along with a wide assortment of vendors.

Proceeds from the event’s entry fees go to HALO (Hood County Animal Lovers Organization). More information about Bow Wow Trick or Treat can be found on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BowWowTrickorTreat/).