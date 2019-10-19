Chicago guard Nimari Burnett, one of the nation’s most highly rated basketball recruits, is taking an official visit on the Texas Tech campus this weekend, A-J Media confirmed.

Burnett is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard from Chicago Prolific Prep. He is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the nation for the class of 2020 by both the 247Sports and Rivals recruiting services.

He had official visits in September to Michigan and Alabama and is scheduled to visit Oregon next weekend, according to recruiting services. More than 20 programs are known to have offered him scholarships.

Soccer

Gracie Bryan scored in the 50th minute to break a tie and TCU held on to beat No. 13 Texas Tech 2-1 Friday night, dealing Tech its first loss since Aug. 25.

The outcome spoiled homecoming weekend for the Red Raiders, who had more than 50 former players on hand. The Horned Frogs also ended Tech’s 13-match unbeaten streak, which was the active fourth longest in the nation going in.

After Messiah Bright scored for TCU in the sixth minute, Tech made it 1-1 on a goal by Demi Koulizakis about four minutes later.

Tech outshot TCU 15-13, including 7-5 in shots on goal. TCU goalkeeper Emily Alvarado made six saves, and Tech freshman Madison White made three saves.

Tech (11-2-2, 3-1-2 in the Big 12) last defeated TCU (9-4-1, 3-1-1) in October 2015. The Horned Frogs have four wins and a tie against the Red Raiders since.

Volleyball

Texas Tech plays one of its biggest matches of the season Saturday, taking on undefeated and top-ranked Baylor in Big 12 action at 2 p.m. in Waco.

Baylor (15-0, 5-0) shares the Big 12 lead with No. 4 Texas (11-2, 5-0). Tech (14-6, 4-2) and Oklahoma (12-5, 4-2) are their closest pursuers.

Tech has won two in a row: a four-set match last Saturday at Iowa State and a five-setter Wednesday over Kansas.

Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley and Tech’s Emily Hill are 1-2 in the Big 12 in kills per set with averages of 5.86 and 4.33, respectively.

Men’s golf

Texas Tech, coming off a victory at the Big 12 Match Play tournament, is ranked No. 4 in the latest Golfweek coaches poll.

Tech has won each of its first three tournaments this fall, the other two being the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach and the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio. Tech went 5-0 at the Big 12 Match Play in Hockley, a northwest Houston suburb.

The Red Raiders’ last tournament of the semester is the Tavistock Collegiate scheduled Sunday through Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

Women’s tennis

Three Texas Tech players earned wins in singles to advance to the main draw round of 16, and Olivia Peet and Margarita Skriabrina made the doubles quarterfinals during Friday’s play at the ITA Texas Regionals in College Station.

Peet and Skriabrina beat a team from TCU 8-5 and a team from Rice 8-2 to make Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

Tech’s Reagan Collins and Isa Di Laura were 8-4 victors against a team from Abilene Christian University, but lost in the second round.

Tech singles players went 3-2 in the round of 32, the victories coming from Di Laura, Skriabrina and freshman Lisa Mays. Di Laura won her second consecutive three-setter in the round of 16. Mays lost in the round of 16, and Skriabrina will play in that round on Saturday.