SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Hampton Branch library

to reopen after upgrades

The Austin Public Library Hampton Branch at Oak Hill, 5125 Convict Hill Road, will reopen Monday to the public after being closed since last year for a renovation.

A reopening celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the library. District 8 City Council Member Paige Ellis is expected to attend.

Improvements include a new Kalwall skylight, a designated quiet room, improved digital infrastructure, roof replacement, upgraded plumbing fixtures, a new circulation desk, new furniture, new carpets and new paint. Modifications were also made to ensure compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

SAN MARCOS

Youth scholarships

offered for rec programs

The Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for recreational program scholarships for low to moderate-income San Marcos children.

The scholarship pays 50% of the registration fees, up to $150 per child, for any of the programs offered by the city, including team sports, swimming lessons, youth membership to the Activity Center, Summer Fun and various programs and camps.

Scholarships are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible for the scholarship, children must live inside the city limits or attend a San Marcos school district school. Each entry must include proof of residency and/or proof of school attendance.

Eligibility does not guarantee assistance, and assistance does not guarantee program registration. Participants must pay half of all program fees at the time of registration.

The program requires each registrant to verify that the child receiving a Youth Activity Scholarship is from a family with a yearly income that is considered low to moderate, based on the number of family members who live in the child’s home.

Applications may be completed in person at the Grant Harris Jr. Building, 401 E. Hopkins St., and may be accessed online at sanmarcostx.gov/youthactivity.

For more information: 512-393-8400.

BUDA

Art in the Heart set

for Saturday downtown

The Buda Main Street Program will present Art in the Heart, a celebration of fine art in Buda, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday downtown.

Activities at the event will include student art exhibits, live graffiti art demonstrations, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, a chalk art contest, drum circle and the Buda Art Brawl fundraising event for Inspired Minds Art Center, which will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Two Wheel Brewing.

For more information and a schedule: downtownbudatx.com/art.

PFLUGERVILLE

Pfall Chili Pfest

takes place Saturday

The 12th annual Pflugerville Pfall Chili Pfest will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pflugerville.

The event will feature a chili tasting and cookoff, a jalapeno eating contest, a pickle eating contest for ages 6-17, a kid’s area, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, classic cars and live music.

Admission is free, but tasting cups and tickets to vote in the cookoff cost $5 in cash at Pflugerville Downtown Association booths.

For information: bit.ly/2J1WkLy.

ROUND ROCK

Chamber hosting

business forum Thursday

The Round Rock Chamber of Commerce Business Forum and Expo will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can network with other professionals. Featuring guest speaker Allan Reagan, founder of Flix Brewhouse. Tickets cost $10, including appetizers and a drink ticket.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2mpjfrN.

CEDAR CREEK

Lost Pines naturalists

host scientist Monday

The free monthly Lost Pines Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists dinner, presentation and chapter business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 Texas 71.

Alexander Wild, curator of entomology at the University of Texas’ Department of Integrative Biology, will present. Wild is a research scientist and photographer, specializing in ants.

A potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For information: lpmn.pr@gmail.com.

American-Statesman staff