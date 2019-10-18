A man was hospitalized early Friday after a reported stabbing in downtown Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 200 block of East Sixth Street, near Brazos Street, around 2:26 a.m.

The man, who was described as being in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

FINAL:#ATCEMSMedics are transporting a ~20's Male to a local Trauma Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries from a reported Stabbing incident at the 200 block of E 6TH St (02:26). No further information available.

