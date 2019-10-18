Though the temperatures outside have dropped, the need to stay hydrated has not gone away and the folks at Grand Central Station Dining Car are still in need of water. Executive Director Karen Bray said they hand out between 150 and 200 bottles of water a day and are in severe need.

Bray said the soup kitchen likes to give out 16-ounce bottles to people as they come into the facility.

“We are trying to get people to drink more water for health reasons,” Bray said. But first, they have to have the water to give out.

People can drop off the donated water at 110 South Throckmorton in Sherman or call 903-957-0264 for more information about the need.

Bray said the organization is hoping that businesses or churches or service organizations will take this as an ongoing project as the need is ongoing.