Grayson County’s police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers are invited to grab a free breakfast on Oct. 28 at select McDonald’s locations celebration of the first National First Responders Day.

The offer runs 5:30-10:30 a.m. and gets first responders a free, extra-value breakfast meal. No purchase is necessary, but participants must show a valid professional ID.

The following McDonald’s locations will take part in the promotion:2217 N. Texoma Parkway in Sherman600 N. U.S. Highway 75 in Denison1001 W. Stephens in Van Alstyne871 N. Highway 377 in Whitesboro

The United State Senate passed a resolution earlier this year making Oct. 28 National First Responders Day. According to the National Emergency Number Association, first responders handle an estimated 240 million calls to 9-1-1 each year.

