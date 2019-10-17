All elections are important, even the boring and sometimes arcane Texas constitutional elections. Our Texas Constitution is written in such a way that the Texas Legislature cannot enact certain laws without approval of the voters.

In some ways this is good as it involves the people in the legislative process. But it is also bad because constitutional elections garner very little interest.

Also, considering that nearly all ballot propositions pass, this process can be considered an easy way for legislators to “pass the buck” on difficult issues.

Another serious, growing problem is the tyranny of the municipalities. That is because the ratio of city-dwellers to rural population is now favoring cities. Constitutional amendments are more likely to pass, especially if they favor municipalities. Water rights are the best example. Developments around cities absolutely love to take county water.

Early voting in this year’s constitution election begins Monday, Oct. 21. It is imperative that voters understand each of the 10 propositions. One of the most important is Proposition 4, which, if passed, would make it much more difficult to establish a state income tax.

“Proposition 4 would replace the referendum requirement with a ban on enacting an income tax on individuals. Removing the ban in the future would require a constitutional amendment, which needs a two-thirds vote in each legislative chamber and voter approval,” according to House Join Resolution 38.

The ramifications of Prop 4 reach far beyond simply making a state income tax nearly impossible. The success of this initiative could actually force the Legislature into the restructuring of the entire Texas tax system.

Here’s why: In the last session there was a big fight to prevent people from being taxed out of their homes. Senate Bill 2 and its twin House Bill 2 both had large amounts of support and opposition. In their original form, the legislation would have simply triggered a referendum on a property tax increase that exceeded 2.5%, the current rate of inflation.

But the politicrats squealed like pigs having their meals taken a way. Time after time in the hearings, we heard sob stories about how various government entities just could not survive with such a terrible restriction as a vote by the taxed citizens as to whether they wanted to pay the extra amount. Again, and again.

The next thing legislators would lick their chops for would be a state income tax to “ease the rocketing burden of property taxes.”

No, to be effective a new tax should never be created without completely eliminating and existing one. If that rule is not followed, taxes will always increase inexorably.

So, here is a likely course of action in future legislatures. There is no question that property taxes must be reined in. Those living in or near large Texas cities suffer the most because of two things: increased property values and Democrat control. The profligate spending and wasteful Austin projects are good local examples.

So, a different solution will be sought. The most promising and fair approach may be a sales or consumption tax. Texas already has a sales tax, but if property taxes were eliminated and completely replaced by increased sales tax, the threat of losing one’s home and property would be eliminated.

Now, would there be an increase in the sales tax? Of course. But it would be far superior to property tax for the best reason of all: It would make people angry to pay it because it would be seen on every sales receipt, and it would make the taxing entities much more subject to public scrutiny and complaints.

Vote in the Texas constitutional election, and vote knowledgeably.