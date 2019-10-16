Texas resettles more refugees than any other state, but now local advocates fear that President Trump’s latest executive order coupled with a new historically low refugee cap could put a halt to refugees moving to the Lone Star State.

The already reduced U.S. refugee admissions goal dropped almost half from 30,000 refugees last fiscal year to 18,000 this fiscal year, the administration announced in September. The cap in fiscal 2017 was set at 110,000 refugees and has been dwindling since. The new twist this year includes an executive order that allows state and local officials to block refugee resettlement in their area, and this news has outraged Austin community leaders, including Mayor Steve Adler.

“What is especially disheartening to me about the debate about immigrants and refugees in our country is the dehumanizing and fear that is created when this issue is politicized and used as a blunt and harmful political tool,” Adler said at a news conference this month where community leaders denounced the new refugee caps and urged congressional action.

The administration said the proposed 18,000 ceiling considers “the ongoing security and humanitarian crises on our border and the massive asylum backlog.” Before accepting large numbers of refugees, the administration said, the backlog “needs to be addressed.”

In 2016, Texas withdrew from the nation’s resettlement program and nonprofits around the state banded together to create regional entities that could still oversee federal grants and administer refugee resettlement efforts, including the Central Texas Office for Refugees is among these entities. That workaround allowed the federal government to continue to send refugees to Texas. At the time, Gov. Greg Abbott cited security concerns for opting out of the program. Abbott’s previous stance worries refugee advocates.

"Is Texas going to decide not to take refugees?” asked Lubna Zeidan, refugee program director for Interfaith Action of Central Texas, which offers language classes and a youth program for refugee families. “Who will make that decision? How will it work?”

The executive order states that a process will be developed and implemented to document the consent of local and state officials within 90 days. It's unclear whether states would have the last say. The uncertainty and murky guidelines at the moment make Zeidan uneasy. Interfaith Action of Central Texas has already, because of the declining number of refugees in Austin, broadened its scope to include asylees in its programming. In past years, about 100 students attended each language class. Now, she said, they are down to about 30 students.

Before the declining refugee caps, Austin resettled about 1,000 refugees yearly. But so far this year, Refugee Services of Texas has resettled 388 refugees in the city. Last September, the nonprofit became Austin’s sole refugee agency after Caritas announced the end of its refugee resettlement program after 44 years. At the time, Caritas Executive Director Jo Kathryn Quinn said the sharp decline in refugee arrivals made the program “financially unsustainable.”

Program funding is tied to arrival numbers, Zeidan said. And less funding, she added, means less jobs for refugee advocates with specialized skills and programs for refugees.

“We will manage this year,” she said. “But I worry about the future. The biggest stress is we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

For Russell Smith, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas, the administration’s decision is “a betrayal of American values,” according to a letter he posted on the organization's website.

“The administration has continually and wrongfully justified its abdication of U.S. leadership on refugee resettlement by blaming the number of asylum seekers who are fleeing violence and persecution,” he wrote. “But they are demonstrating that their own stated rationale is invalid, as they are turning away asylum seekers.”

Simone Talma Flowers, executive director of Interfaith Action of Central Texas, asks Austinites to look at the situation this way: Imagine all of Texas, which has a population of a little more than the world’s population of refugees and asylees, has been hit by a natural disaster. But those who can help only assist residents of Bay City, which has a population close to 18,000. Everyone else, she said, must figure it out themselves.

“Would we accept that for our fellow Texans?" Flowers said. "Why should we accept this for other people?”