WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, an Austin Republican who has previously avoided conflict with the White House, led a bipartisan revolt Wednesday against President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria as members voted 354-60 in favor of a joint resolution with the Senate opposing the action.

“The catastrophe that has unfolded in Syria over the past 10 days is almost beyond words,” McCaul said. “I am concerned about the extreme long-term damage this has caused to the United States' interests in the Middle East and to the Syrian people, including the Kurds.”

McCaul, the top-ranked Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, took a rare public stance against the White House although he didn't mention Trump. He was praised for his activism by several Democrats, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston.

Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., too, commended McCaul for working with him “to advance a bipartisan vision of what American foreign policy should be — what it can be, when we’re at our best.”

“For me the last week has been just devastating,” Engel said.

McCaul said he had drafted the resolution with Engel “to show that we do not support this decision by the administration and to call on Turkey to end this destructive campaign in Syria.”

GOP lawmakers representing Central Texas were split on the resolution: Reps. Michael Cloud of Victoria — whose district extends to Bastrop and Caldwell counties — and Bill Flores of Bryan — whose district includes parts of North Austin and Pflugerville — voted “yes” while John Carter of Round Rock and Roger Williams of Austin voted “no.”

Rep. Chip Roy, a freshman Republican who lives in Hays County, voted “present,” one of only four lawmakers to do so. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin voted in favor of the resolution.

Roy explained his vote in several tweets, saying he couldn’t vote for something that didn’t have a clear policy outline for the U.S. role in Syria while “voting AGAINST the legislation would have suggested that I am not concerned about the 10,000 ISIS terrorists that are at risk of being loosed.”

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, gave an emotional speech referencing his service in the CIA. “As an undercover CIA officer, I chased terrorists around the globe and saw firsthand the threats facing our nation from the Middle East,” he said. “And one of the things I learned when I was in the CIA is to be nice with nice guys and tough with tough guys — not the other way around.

“Because of this decision and all the actions and inactions that led up to this decision, we have let our friends down, we have hurt our national security and we have ceded leadership in the region to Russia and Iran.

“I hope we can change our course, but I fear it may be too late,” Hurd said.

McCaul and Engel also have introduced a bill that would take a number of steps to continue to put pressure on Turkey, including applying sanctions against Turkey for military operations in Syria and prohibiting U.S. arms exports to Turkey.

“Congress is only just beginning its work to repair the damage this decision has caused,” McCaul said. “Chairman Engel and I are working together on a bipartisan bill to sanction Turkey for as long as it continues this destructive offensive. I look forward to working with the chairman to bring this bill to the floor as soon as possible.”

Despite his high profile on the issue, McCaul was nonetheless walking a fine line when it came to the White House, supporting Trump on the impeachment process in the morning and trying to broker a resolution on Syria at the White House in the afternoon.

McCaul was at the White House with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Democratic leaders when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and other Democrats abruptly left the meeting after they said they were insulted by a Trump “meltdown.” McCaul stood next to McCarthy as the GOP leader criticized Pelosi for what he said was not “the style of how a speaker should carry herself.”

The joint resolution on Syria, which was introduced in the House and Senate on a bipartisan basis, is expected to be voted on by the Senate.