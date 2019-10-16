Bastrop County and its cities all posted sales tax revenue growth this month compared to the same month last year, according to recently released state comptroller data.

Smithville posted the largest percentage growth after collecting $40,562 this month, up 6.48% over its $38,093 collection in October 2018.

So far this year, Smithville has collected $469,628 in total sales tax revenue, a 3.69% increase compared to the $452,885 the city had collected during the same time period last year.

Elgin received $197,961 in sales tax revenue this month, up 3.6% compared to the $191,065 it collected in October 2018.

From January through October, Elgin has received $1.77 million in total revenue, down 2.53% compared to the $1.82 million it received during the same 10-month period in 2018. Elgin’s decline in total revenue is largely due to a 56% drop in revenue last month when compared to September 2018.

Last month, Elgin received $102,370 less in sales tax revenue compared to September 2018, comptroller data shows.

City Manager Tom Mattis said last month that the decline in revenue, as per the comptroller’s office, was due to an agreed upon credit audit for a taxpayer in the city.

He said that since the specifics of the matter are considered confidential by the comptroller’s office, the city filed an open records request to get information on the audit and evaluate how the steep decline in revenue came about.

Bastrop, which collected the largest actual dollar amount, had the smallest percentage growth in sales tax revenue this month. It collected $623,238 in revenue, up 3.4% over the $602,731 it collected in October 2018.

So far this year, Bastrop has received $6.3 million in total sales tax revenue, up 3.8% over the $6.06 million total it collected during the same 10-month period last year.

Bastrop County, which collects a half-penny of every taxable dollar spent within its borders, received $388,137 in sales tax revenue this month, up 3.92% compared to the $373,494 it collected in October 2018.

So far this year, the county has received $3.9 million in revenue, up 4.25% compared to the $3.7 million it collected during the same 10-month period in 2018.

Statewide, the comptroller’s office returned $773.1 million in local sales tax allocations, 5.1% more than in October 2018, to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts.

October sales tax allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.