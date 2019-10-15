Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice.

Monday: Mini golden blueberry pancakes, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken biscuit sandwich, fresh apple, orange juice.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs w/cheese & buttery toast, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Thursday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, homemade salsa fresh apple, orange juice.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Golden chicken corn dog, mozzarella-stuffed pizza sticks w/marinara sauce, spicy buffalo ranch chicken sandwich, garbanzo beans, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Monday: Homemade pig in a blanket lunch, classic chicken fried rice, favorite chicken parmesan, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh sliced oranges, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday: Classic pepperoni pizza, homemade cheese pizza, chilled tuna salad sub, crunchy cucumber slices, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Wednesday: Juicy turkey chili hot dog, turkey hot dog green mozzarella chicken enchiladas w/fresh salsa, fresh tomato wedges, seasoned charro beans, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Crispy chicken tenders w/dinner roll, breaded beef fingers w/roll, fresh ham & cheese sub, crunchy cucumber slices, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches, country style gravy.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Savory breakfast on a stick, fresh apple, orange juice, syrup cup.

Monday: Golden sausage morning roll, fresh apple, orange juice.

Tuesday: Egg, sausage & cheese biscuit sandwich, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges, grape jelly.

Wednesday: Breakfast sausage & gravy pizza, fresh apple, orange juice.

Thursday: Cheesy egg & ham burrito, homemade salsa, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Ranch chicken patty sandwich, loaded meatlovers pizza, garbanzo beans, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Monday: Spicy chicken sandwich, country fried steak w/roll, crispy crinkle cut fries, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh apple, juicy tropical fruit salsa, country style gravy.

Tuesday: Breaded beef fingers w/roll, down home chicken & waffles, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh orange, diced peaches.

Wednesday: Savory bacon cheeseburger, classic pepperoni pizza, hash brown sticks, cooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Mini chicken corn dog, seasoned beef nachos, salad bar kidney beans, spiced charro beans, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal applesauce cups, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Blueberry muffin or cereal, pineapple, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, diced peaches, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, berry blend, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: Pancakes or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Cheeseburger or corndog, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, coleslaw, strawberries, choice of milk.

Monday: Chicken strip salad or lasagna or chicken tenders, Italian green beans, garden salad, fresh carrots, breadstick, sliced peaches, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Chicken fajita salad or crunch taco or bean chalupa, Spanish rice, lettuce/diced/tomato, orange sherbet cup, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Italian salad or meatball sub or cheese stix w/sauce, broccoli w/cheese, salad/carrots, ninja fruit, choice of milk.

Thursday: Chef Salad or corndog minis or grilled chicken sandwich, corn on the cob, pinto beans, coleslaw/carrots, watermelon, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Breakfast sandwich, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Waffles, bacon, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Sausage, egg & cheese biscuit, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, sausage, fruit juice fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: Peanut butter sandwich, carrot cup, chip-n-dip, apple, rice krispie.

Monday: Chalupas, refried beans, cucumber cup, salad garnish, applesauce.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, breaded okra, hot roll, strawberry cup.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, oven fries, broccoli cup, mixed fruit, cookie.

Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, breadstick, garden salad, steamed carrots, apple slices.