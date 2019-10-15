This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 21 individuals were arrested between 10/07/19 and 10/06/19 by area law enforcement agencies.

• Gayla M. Carlisle, 40, RCSO, violation protective order; bond $5,000.

• Cameron Perkins, 19, RCSO, warrant: sell alcohol to minor; bond $2,000.

• Brandon W. Crist, 42, Concho; DWI open container; bond $1,000.

• Laekyn M. Dickinson, 25, RCSO, warrant: burglary habitation; bond $5,000 PR.

• Colton D. Hurt, 25, warrant: burglary habitation; bond $10,000.

• Samuel T. Ramos, 39, RCSO, warrant: failure to maintain financial responsibility, not equip w/registration, obstruction/retaliation; bond $31,500.

• Jordan A. Dasch, 22, RCSO, possession controlled substance; unlawful carry weapon; bond $17,000.

• Jordan N. Tamez, 26, RCSO, failure to register as sex offender; bond $15,000.

• Joshua D. Schaefer, 21, RCSO, MTR burglary habitation; no bond.

• Mohsan M. Chughtci, 42, Concho, DWLI w/previous conviction; bond $1,000 cash.

• Bobbie G. Wallace, 59, DPS, Taylor County warrant: theft w/two previous convictions; bond $35,000.

• Riley K. Marks, 63, RCSO, theft property; bond $9,000.

• Don D. Jones, 39, BPD, criminal trespass; bond $2,000.

• Jose S. Cruz, 31, WPD, public intoxication; bond PR.

• Veronica A. Hudson, 30, Concho, sentenced 10 day; no bond.

• Elvin J. Velasquez, 30, RCSO, immigration detainer, drove without lights when required; no bond.

• Khodie A. Garza, 22, BPD, public intoxication; PR bond.

• Ray V. Cavasos, 30, Concho, assault family violence; PR bond.

• Travis M. Scott, 21, DPS Concho; possession marijuana; bond $1,000.

• Cedsar H. Luna-Jaimes, 21, WPD, possession controlled substance; bond to be determine.

• Justin S. Tromblee, 29, WPD, possession controlled substance; bond to be determine.