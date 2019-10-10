Rollingwood Public Works Director Jackie Bob Wright, who oversaw water and wastewater services and maintained the city’s roads and public green spaces, will retire effective Oct. 10, city officials said Monday.

Although Wright’s Oct. 3 resignation letter cites “health concerns,” City Administrator Amber Lewis said he isn’t facing any immediate issues but “realizes the physical demands of this job are too much for him and he wants to remain healthy enough to fully enjoy retirement.”

She said Wright has been involved in every public works project in the city during his tenure, including oak wilt trenching, constructing the drainage wall in the lower park, and implementing water and street improvements in 2014.

“I think he’s probably proudest of the fact that before he was here, the city farmed out water line break repairs to the third party contractor, but now the team is so skilled and efficient that they, on average, can have a water line break fixed in 30-45 minutes on any given day with little to no disruption to the residents,” Lewis said.

Wright could not be reached for comment.

In a Sept. 12 editorial to the Westlake Picayune, Rollingwood City Council Member Wendi Hundley called Wright “truly a jack of all trades” and said the city’s public works department “is among the hardest working anywhere.”

“Jackie Bob has the best heart and would give you the shirt off of his back, and that’s the level of service he provided to Rollingwood citizens,” Lewis said. “Whenever asked to do something, Jackie Bob has such a great work ethic that he will never tell you ‘no’ and will quickly drop what he’s doing to help out another employee or resident.”

In a telephone interview with the Picayune, former Mayor Thom Farrell called Wright “a good friend” and “a good colleague to work with” when he was on the dais.

“There’s a lot of little things that the Public Works (Department) in Rollingwood does that most little cities and big cities alike do not do,” Farrell said. “I’m very proud of the way they respond to our citizen’s needs and they respond in a professional manner.”

He said the city has a water system that continuously needs work, housing both old and new parts, with the challenge being the department has to make that situation work.

“I think they’ve done a magnificent job of producing a very high quality water supply system, a high fire protection (system), keeping everything working the way it’s supposed to and addressing the needs of this city,” Farrell said. “Beyond doing a heck of a good job, knowing what he’s doing and having extraordinarily good common sense which I think is probably the best thing you can say about a person. But beyond that, Jackie Bob is a people person, and he loves to deal with and help people in our city. To me, that is what really shines—his ability to bond with people and have empathy for issues that go on and trying his best to make things work where he can.”

As for hobbies, Lewis said Wright’s retirement might lend itself to achieving his goal of catching a 53-pound blue catfish, working on perfecting his craft in jelly making, and planting a garden, canning vegetables with his grandsons.

She said Rollingwood will miss Wright’s institutional knowledge about the city’s water and wastewater systems, an attribute it will find “difficult to replace.” City staff hopes to fill his position as quickly as possible, evaluating the current public works director job description to determine whether the city desires to have candidates possess additional professional expertise that can also be applied to other departments, such as engineering and drainage review, Lewis said. The position will be advertised on the Texas Municipal League and city websites, she said.

In the meantime, Lewis said Wright’s responsibilities will be divided among city staff members, with AWR, the operator of record for the city’s water and wastewater systems, possibly assuming more repairs than in the past.

“We are hopeful that those measures will draw a great candidate in this short time frame that we hope to fill this position within,” Lewis said.