A rainy cold front on Friday may have you shivering at the start of the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The weekend will kick off with temperatures as low as the 40s on Friday before warming up to highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Skies will be mostly sunny, forecasters said.

If you plan on staying at Zilker Park for headlining acts at night, bring a jacket as lows could sink into the 50s and low 60s, forecasters said. Trust us, don't let a light jacket keep you from seeing Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino or Robyn.

The cold front is expected to arrive by 7 a.m. on Friday, boosting rain chances to 60% as temperatures fall into the 50s. It could deliver gusty winds as strong as 25 mph throughout the weekend, forecasters said.

The rain could not only make for a wet festival experience, but it also could save Central Texans suffering from allergies.

“Rainy weather is actually the best hope for those with allergies. Even a small amount of rain will drop pollen counts greatly and provide almost instant relief for many,” said Dr. Allen Lieberman, a local allergist with the nonprofit Allergy & Asthma Network. “So between the rain and wind, the rain wins out and allergies will be less.”

Pollen counts have risen this week because of a swing in temperatures, causing allergy symptoms to worsen, Lieberman said.

The first weekend of ACL Fest left many glazed with a coat of sweat after record-setting daily highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures on Sunday peaked at 99 degrees, said Cory Van Pelt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

But by Monday, a weak cold front — produced by a system of low atmospheric pressure far north of Texas — had temperatures dipping to as low as 68 degrees and limited daytime temperatures in Austin to just 85 degrees, Van Pelt said.

When Austin is in between seasons, it comes under the influence of northern low pressure systems, which produce wetter and cooler weather. A high pressure system sat over Austin all summer, contributing to the high number of days with triple-digit temperatures and dry weather.

"We're just in between so we sort of revert back," Van Pelt said. "It's pretty common to get a cold front and then you just warm right back up between fronts."

The cooler weather had many rejoicing that it was finally fall in Texas, but it also means the return of seasonal allergies.

Fall comes with three allergens that make for the perfect storm in Austin, Lieberman said. Ragweed, a tree pollen called fall elm and Alternaria mold are likely the culprits behind any sneezing and coughing you may have been doing this week.

The big troublemaker, Lieberman said, is ragweed, which will get worse as temperatures continue to cool off.

Gusty winds this weekend will make matters worse by kicking up microscopic pollen grains, Lieberman said.

Lieberman suggests using an antihistamine and nasal steroid spray daily to help with allergy symptoms.

"The best advice is avoidance, which means staying indoors. While this may be the best advice it is also the least practical," Lieberman said. "The weather is nice and folks want to be outdoors, especially with great events such as ACL Fest and UT football."