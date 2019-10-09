The fifth annual Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship Roping will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Circle T Arena in Hamilton.

The calf roping event is in honor of Mickey Belew, a former firefighter for Stephenville Fire Department, Erath County Fire Rescue and Dublin Fire Department who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2014.

“He dedicated his life to helping others and giving back to the community and so, as his family, we wanted to continue that legacy and as his wife, I really wanted to do that for his kids too,” said Anna Belew-Tate, who was married to Mickey at the time of his death.

Belew-Tate created the event because of Mickey’s love for roping and riding horses.

“Mickey was a roper; that was his hobby. That’s what he loved to do when he wasn’t at work. He was always riding horses. He loved to be in the arena,” she said.

For the past five years, Belew-Tate has hosted this event with the goal of giving scholarships to seniors across Erath County.

“The last three years, we’ve raised enough money where we’ve been able to give out $10,000 each year. We give them out in increments of $1,000, so we’ve helped 30 kids over the last three years and we’ve helped 42 kids over the last five years,” she said. “It’s across the whole county so we give scholarships in Dublin, Stephenville, Lingleville and Huckabay. So if you live in Erath County and go to an Erath County high school, you are eligible for one of our scholarships.”

On Saturday, the event will feature a silent auction starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. with items like earrings, purses, gift baskets, a rustic wine rack, a Mickey Belew memorial roping buckle and Dallas Cowboys tickets.

On both Saturday and Sunday, T-shirts, caps and hoodies will also be for sale.

“We would love for as many people [as possible] to come out and bid on our silent auction,” Belew-Tate said. “We’ve got a lot of great items this year. 100 percent of the proceeds from our silent auction go directly to the scholarships.”

There is no admission to watch the roping and sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested in a sponsorship can reach out via Facebook on the Mickey Belew Memorial Scholarship Roping page.

“I appreciate how much everybody does to help make this event a success [and] we appreciate that we can still give back in Mickey’s honor. We want to remember him and we want to honor him and we appreciate that we can do that for the youth of the county,” she said.