Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Sausage breakfast pizza, fresh sliced oranges.

Monday: Whole grain golden pancakes & sausage, fresh apple, orange juice, syrup cup.

Tuesday: Egg & cheese breakfast taco, fresh salsa, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.

Wednesday: Golden sausage morning roll, fresh apple, orange juice.

Thursday: Sausage biscuit sandwich, fresh sliced oranges:

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Homemade cheese pizza, classic pepperoni pizza, crispy chicken nuggets, fresh tomato wedges, seasoned peas & carrots, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.

Monday: Chicken nuggets w/roll, grilled cheese w/tomato soup, large fresh chicken Caesar salad w/croutons & roll, crunchy cucumber slices, peppered corn, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday: Homemade cheese pizza, classic pepperoni pizza, juicy hamburger, crunchy cucumber slices, hash brown sticks, fresh sliced oranges, chilled fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Orange chicken w/rice, beefy macaroni w/roll, ham & cheese sandwich w/crackers, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Thursday: Turkey hot dog, cheesy beef flour tacos, sun butter & jelly sandwich w/crackers, crunchy cucumber slices, spiced charro beans, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Cheesy potato breakfast burrito, fresh salsa, fresh apple, orange juice.

Monday: Egg & sausage breakfast taco, fresh salsa, fresh apple, orange juice.

Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Wednesday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice.

Thursday: Cheesy ham biscuit sandwich, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Mini chicken corn dog, grilled cheese w/tomato soup, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy crinkle cut fries, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.

Monday: Popcorn chicken w/diablo sauce & roll, creamy macaroni & cheese w/chicken tenders, seasoned green peas, unsweetened applesauce, fresh apple.

Tuesday: Mini chicken corn dog, savory meatball sub, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh orange, diced pears in light syrup.

Wednesday: Cheesy chicken patty sandwich, Salisbury steak w/roll & rice, crispy crinkle cut fries, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits, savory beef gravy.

Thursday: Whole grain BBQ glazed beef dipper slider, beefy corn tacos w/Spanish rice spiced charro beans, homemade salsa, fresh orange, juicy mandarin oranges.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, applesauce cup, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Student Holiday

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, diced peaches, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, berry blend, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: French toast or cereal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Chili dog or cheeseburger, smile fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, fresh carrots, ninja fruit, choice of milk.

Monday: Student Holiday

Tuesday: Chef salad or nachos or burrito, corn, lettuce/tomato, zesty cucumbers, fruit gelatin, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chicken strip salad or BBQ sandwich or turkey & cheese sub, baked potato, broccoli salad, fresh carrots, cantaloupe, choice of milk.

Thursday: Chicken fajita salad or Salisbury steak or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad/carrots, dinner roll, watermelon choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Donut, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Student Holiday

Tuesday: Pancakes sausage fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito, hash browns, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Sausage kolache, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday; Hamburger, salad garnish, cucumber cup, seasoned carrots, applesauce, brownie.

Monday: Student Holiday

Tuesday: Breaded drumstick, biscuit, sweet potatoes, seasoned corn, fresh fruit.

Wednesday: French bread pizza, oven fries, carrot cup, snowball salad.

Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, veggie cup, salad garnish, orange smiles.