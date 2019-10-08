A man was killed late Monday after he was hit by a train in South Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded around 11:36 p.m. to the area near the intersection of Banister Lane and Garden Villa Lane, which is just north of U.S. 290, after receiving a report that a person had been hit by a train.

The man was pronounced dead when medics arrived.

#ATCEMS,@Austin_Police, &@AustinFireInfo on scene in the area of Banister Ln / Garden Villa Ln (23:36) Reported train vs pedestrian collision. Expect possible#ATXTraffic impacts in the area due to the train stopping. More information to follow.

