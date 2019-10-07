Walmart and Pepsi donate supplies, $2,000 to school

Representatives from Pepsi and a Walmart store in North Austin were thanked with welcoming signs and smiles after they surprised students and staff at Copperfield Elementary with a special donation Friday.

The Walmart store at 12900 N. Interstate 35 and Pepsi donated three pallets of school supplies and Gatorade, as well as a $2,000 check to the school. School district staff said teacher Margaret Olivarez spearheaded the donation with Walmart store manager Gerry Moreno.

School board president Vernagene Mott joined members or Walmart and Pepsi and members of the campus as they received the donation.

—Staff report

City communications team awarded for projects, campaigns

The city of Pflugerville's communications team received several awards from national and state organizations for its work in marketing, video production, social media and events.

At the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers Association annual conference in June, the communications team received two first-place TAMI awards, a second-place Award of Excellence and two third-place Award of Honors for a variety of projects. And in early September, the team received a second-place Silver Circle Award and a third-place Award of Excellence by the City-County Communications and Marketing Association.

The awards given by the two associations focused on several projects and events overseen by the city communications team. The city's PfunTX tourism brochure garnered a first-place award from TAMIO in the Special Publication category for cities with a population under 100,000. A recruitment video for the city Police Department also received a first-place award.

The team received awards for the annual Pfall Chili Pfest, a #NationalGrammarDay campaign, a Critical Conversations video highlighting resources for officers handling the stresses of police work, and a Facebook post by the city library for National Tattoo Day.

—Staff report

High schools recognized for Educational Excellence

The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipients of its District Awards for Educational Excellence, including Pflugerville school district high schools, which will be recognized Nov. 14 at the State of Education.

Hendrickson and Pflugerville high schools received District Awards for Educational Excellence for Highest ApplyTexas Submission Rate by Enrollment for a High School Campus. Pflugerville High School also received a District Award for Educational Excellence for Highest FAFSA Submission Rate by Enrollment for a High School Campus.

Awards were determined by data submitted by individual campuses.

For a full list of awardees, visit bit.ly/31YGatC.

—Staff report