Every school day, students in school districts around the country purchase meals for breakfast and lunch. Some are able to pay for it, with the means to consistently have money in the account. But some are not.

With the state of Texas’ passage of the "No Shaming" law in June 2017, districts across the state allow a grace period for students with no money in their meal accounts to receive a hot lunch. If the debt is not covered by the guardians of the student, the school district has to take it on.

According to the School Nutrition Association, 75.3 percent of school districts nationwide reported having unpaid student meal debt at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Here are how some area school districts are faring with the meal debt situation.

Amarillo ISD

At the end of the 2016-17 school year, the total amount of unpaid student meal debt for schools in the Amarillo Independent School District was $32,146.32. The schools with the most debt for that year were Tradewind Elementary ($2,222.53), Palo Duro High School ($1,810.59) and Caprock High School ($1,744.47).

But while it continues to feed the students, the district realizes this debt is a burden. In the 2018-19 school year, the amount of school meal debt increased to $64,259, despite the decrease in enrollment.

Matt Buck, the child nutrition director for the district, said Amarillo ISD, with about 33,000 students, abides by the mandated state rule.

“We allow students, regardless of the amount of debt that they have or if they have any debt, to continue to purchase the same meals any other students would purchase,” Buck said. “We realize that nutrition and feeding children play a huge role in the education process.”

Sometimes, guardians may not know the debt is accumulating, Buck said, despite phone calls, emails and letters sent via mail notifying families of the debt and containing information about the free or reduced meal program application, which can be completed online.

Organizations have come together to contribute to the cause, paying several thousand dollars in debt for different schools in the district. But if the entirety of the debt cannot be paid by the end of the school year, it has to be paid out of the general fund of the district’s budget per state and federal restrictions, Buck said, allowing the district to start at $0 in debt at the beginning of each school year.

But the district has not figured out a solution to this problem.

“There are a number of things that could be done, which in my opinion, would involve shaming the child,” he said. “The fact that we continue to feed these students, there is a lot of good that comes from it: test scores, disciplinary scores, we don’t believe that … (meal shaming) serves a good purpose.”

The district consists of communities where there is food insecurity. By offering universal breakfast at 36 of the district’s schools, it is helping combat some of the insecurity.

While he hopes it will change soon, Buck thinks it is important for people to know that these students are still being fed.

“We are feeding our kids,” he said. “We want to make sure we are giving them the nutritional background to be successful. We realize that at times, that may unfortunately come with an additional cost. But it’s something for the betterment of the student.”

River Road ISD

Due to donations made to the district, River Road Independent School District had no student meal debt in the 2016-17 school year. But with the addition of the "No Shaming" law, the district had $1881.94 in unpaid charges in the 2018-19 school year.

Andy Nies, the assistant superintendent for River Road ISD, said prior to the "No Shaming" law being passed, students in the district were allowed up to three charges. If they still were not able to pay after those three charges, they were provided an alternative meal, consisting of a sandwich and milk.

With this law, alternative meals are not allowed, he said. Like Amarillo ISD, River Road ISD tells guardians who have significant debt to apply for the free or reduced meal program through phone calls, emails and, eventually, face-to-face conversations.

“(The free or reduced meal program is) usually the direction that we try to go,” Nies said. “If it’s getting an application in their hand to help them pay, then we are going to do that.”

With last school year’s debt being a little over $1,800, the district is able to cover that. But it is hard to see the taxpayers’ money going towards paying debt, something Nies said the district will have to prepare for.

“We just have to anticipate it every year,” Nies said. “Maybe not budget for it, but be conservative with the budget as you go through the year, so you have enough money at the end of the year to make sure it’s taken care of.”

Kim Terry, the food service director for the district, said the food service department is doing its part to help the debt, reaching out to families and teachers who leave the district with a positive balance on their meal accounts to see if they want to donate it to those people with a meal debt.

“We’ve had some good responses from that because people, generally, want to help,” she said.

While it is not an ideal situation because the "No Shaming" law was unfunded, Nies said it is necessary for the students.

“We just want to help our kids,” he said. “We don’t want kids to go hungry. We want to take care of them but at the same time, we have to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money in terms of these charges.”

Canyon ISD

In the 2016-2017 school year, the Canyon Independent School District accumulated $1,348.13 of student meal debt. The schools with the most debt for that year were, Randall High School ($391.45), Canyon High School ($242.86) and Westover Park Junior High School ($98.47).

The Amarillo Globe-News reached out to Canyon ISD and Aramark, the district’s food service provider, for the most recent debt numbers for the district as well as for comment on the 2016-17 numbers. The district and Aramark did not get back to the Globe-News in time for publication.