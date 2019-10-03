SOUTH AUSTIN

Zilker Park's ACL

closure schedule set

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has announced the closure schedule for the 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will take place on a 46-acre portion of Zilker Metropolitan Park, 2100 Barton Springs Road.

The northern portion of Zilker Park, known as the Great Lawn, will remain closed through Oct. 30. This includes 11 days of festival setup, two event weekends, a week to remove staging and — dependent upon weather conditions — at least one week for the department's annual, post-event maintenance.

Zilker Park will be accessible between event weekends. For a map of open/closed areas: austintexas.gov/department/zilker-metropolitan-park.

The Austin Nature and Science Center, 2389 Stratford Drive, will be closed to the public, except for Nature’s Way Preschool, through Oct. 14. The Barton Springs Beverly Sheffield Education Center and Splash Exhibit, 2201 William Barton Drive, will be closed from Friday through Oct. 14. The Parks Department will use that time to complete maintenance and repairs on both facilities.

During the festival period, Vic Mathias and the Auditorium Shores east lawn, middle lawn and off-leash area will be open for public use. Butler Park will remain open for public use.

For a list of lane and road closures: austintexas.gov/citystage.

EAST AUSTIN

City bicycling class

offered for beginners

Smart Trips Austin and Ghisallo Cycling Initiative will host a free class on beginning city cycling from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Metz Recreation Center, 2407 Canterbury St.

The hands-on class will help participants learn how to bike on city streets. Participants must be ages 18 or older. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bike in working condition and a helmet. A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available to borrow. Breakfast tacos will be offered at the beginning of the class.

To register: bit.ly/2ni3m7o.

GEORGETOWN

City's siren tests

on Saturdays expanding

The city of Georgetown has announced it will expand its siren testing. The city’s 23 sirens are tested at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month with two back-to-back, 90-second audible tests.

The city will begin doing what is known as a “growl test” on each of the following Saturdays. A growl test is similar to the monthly test except the sound lasts around 30 seconds. Testing each Saturday allows the city to ensure the sirens are working and helps prevent the sirens from seizing or failing.

No testing will be conducted during severe weather or if there is a threat of severe weather to avoid confusion.

The outdoor warning sirens are used to warn people who are outside to seek shelter. They are activated to warn of severe weather or other emergencies such as a hazardous chemical incident.

BASTROP

Moon viewing party

Saturday at State Park

Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Road 1A, will host a moon viewing party from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The viewing, in celebration of International Observe the Moon Night, will be led by a Texas State Park ambassador. The park will provide a telescope, but attendees are encouraged to bring water, food and a chair. Moon viewing is dependent on the weather. The group will meet at the Scenic Overlook Parking Lot.

The program is free after the entrance fee is paid.

BASTROP

Pet adoption event

slated for Saturday

Bastrop County Animal Services will host a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 739 Texas 71 West.

The adoption event will feature dogs and pups. Animals come spayed/neutered with microchip, rabies vaccination, age appropriate vaccination, de-wormer, heartworm prevent/testing and flea/tick control. Specials will apply.

American-Statesman staff