Washington, D.C. – Congressman Ron Wright (TX-06) issued the following statement in response to the announcement that the National Medal of Honor Museum is coming to Arlington:

“I applaud president and CEO Joe Daniels and the entire National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation for choosing Arlington as the location for the new National Medal of Honor Museum. In Arlington, we celebrate patriotism, American ideals, and our nation’s heroes. The over 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients deserve a tribute worthy of their service and sacrifice.

"The excitement and enthusiasm surrounding Arlington’s growing entertainment district, including AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, Globe Life Field and Texas Live, make it a perfect location for this new museum.

"Congratulations to Mayor Williams and the rest of Arlington's leadership for bringing it to the 6.8 million DFW residents, the over 14 million visitors Arlington welcomes each year and most importantly, the 1.8 million veterans and active duty military that call Texas home.”