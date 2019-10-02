Now in its second year, the Waxahachie Independent School District’s Tech Tribe Program continues to give underprivileged students a leg up in an increasingly technology-based learning environment.

The district has some 200 Google Chromebooks and mobile hotspots available to its 6th to 12th graders for home use.

“Many of our students do not have the ability to access the Internet at home, which means they are at a disadvantage when it comes to doing their homework,” District Communications Director Jenny Bridges said. “This program enables them to have the same opportunities for success as their peers.”

The devices may be signed out to students of a low-socioeconomic status who can demonstrate they have no computer or Internet access at home. They must maintain a 2.0 GPA and a 95 percent attendance rate.

The district first received a $100,000 Technology Lending grant in August 2018 from the Texas Education Agency to fund the cost of the items.

“The grant provides personal student learning devices and Internet access for students who would not otherwise have access to digital instructional materials off campus,” according to TEA. “Thus, it seeks to ensure equitable access to quality digital resources and courses.”