Petra “Betty” MoMo Villarreal, age 92, of Waxahachie, passed away Friday, September 28, 2019, at Baylor Scott White Hospital in Waxahachie. She was born in Corbet, TX, on January 18, 1927, to Manuel and Maria (Montalbo) Santos.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Rodolfo Villarreal, Sr. She retired from Flexsteel and served as a member of the Baylor Auxiliary where she enjoyed serving others for 12 years. Betty’s most favorite hobbies were sewing and singing the old gospel hymns. She was a very giving and sharing person. She believed in and served the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Primera Iglesias Bautista of Waxahachie.

Left to cherish her memories are three sons, Rudolph Villarreal, Jr. and wife Sandy of Kerens, TX, Paul Villarreal of Brandon, TX and Ernest Villarreal and wife Cindy of Waxahachie; five daughters, Rosie Slingerland and husband Shawn of Wylie, TX, Mary Villarreal of Texarkana, Virginia Villarreal of Wylie, TX, Eloisa Hernandez and husband Francisco of Austin, TX and Yolonda Powell and husband William of Waxahachie; 24 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Manuel Santos, Jr.; four sisters, Paula Guerrero, Josie Calvillo and husband Jose, Mary Ruiz and Janie Manriquez and husband Julio; numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Maria Santos; husband, Rodolfo Villarreal, Sr.; daughter, Diana Villarreal; grandchildren, Christopher Villarreal and Shenna Arciba; two sisters, Rosa Perez and Soccoro Sarmienta; three brothers, Felix Santos, Jesse Santos and Tony Santos.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, in the chapel of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the chapel of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home with Reverend George Solis and Reverend Herman Martinez officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Waxahachie.

Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be a son-in-law and grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie.