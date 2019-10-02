Elton Cobbs hopped in a Lyft vehicle to visit a doctor to get a breathing tank.

Cobbs, 79, lives downtown and usually takes the bus to get around. He has family in the area, but he says most days he "gets around on his own." Tuesday morning, the CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center on Montopolis Drive sent a ride-hailing service vehicle to pick him up.

"It felt good," Cobbs said Tuesday, after visiting the doctor. "I will use it all the time if I can."

Since January, Central Health has been offering Lyft rides to patients visiting the Montopolis Drive clinic, as part of a pilot program to address transportation shortcomings that often are obstacles for people to make it to appointments.

About a third of patients are no-shows to the clinic, program director Elizabeth Marrero said, but the pilot program has resulted in a 25% drop in missed appointments.

"A lot of people are saying the reason they couldn't come to their appointments was because their ride couldn't bring them, the bus wasn't coming yet, they aren't feeling well and didn't want to wait outside," Marrero said.

To combat those problems, Central Health officials started the Lyft pilot, first offering shuttle pickup in hard-to-reach areas like Hornsby Bend and Del Valle that don't have bus service. But because the pickup spots were in very rural areas, Marrero said it remained difficult for people to get there. So a few weeks into the pilot effort, they began offering door-to-door pickup.

Now, the clinic sets up about 25 rides a day for patients, at an average of $15 per ride.

Staff have access to a special Lyft desktop portal, where they can set the pickup location and pay from a single account. They get a discounted rate and don't have to pay surge pricing, when there aren't enough drivers on the road.

When patients call to set up an appointment, staffers will ask if they need transportation and then offer to send a Lyft vehicle at no cost. Anyone visiting the clinic, including those coming for Zumba or cooking courses, can use the service.

In the past nine months, Central Health said the clinic has offered more than 2,400 free rides to 400 patients. Monthly visits for patients with chronic conditions also have doubled, the health care district said.

Central Health, which offers health care services to low-income Travis County residents, allocated $50,000 to the pilot program in its first year and recently extended it to run until the end of October. Central Health leaders are hoping to make it a permanent program, offering rides to more clinics in Austin.

Community Care Collaborative, Central Health's partnership with Seton Healthcare, also will be looking at data over the long term to determine if having access to the transportation results in better health outcomes.

At least one patient says it has.

Webberville resident Mary Johnson said before the Lyft program, she had missed several appointments because she couldn't get to the clinic.

“Now, I make all my appointments," Johnson said. "My health has gotten a lot better. My blood pressure’s dropping, and my diabetes is getting better.”