It’s almost Halloween and with the spooky season fast approaching, it’s time to whip out those scary decorations, put on a horror movie and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit.

Here are a few events in the area that will be sure to give you a fang-tastic time.

STEPHENVILLE

1. Stephenville Fright Fest – 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Ranger College: Around Halloween, it’s hard to resist the allure of a good scary movie and if you’re a fan of favorites like “The Exorcist” and “The Shining,” you’ll love Stephenville Fright Fest. The annual horror film and multimedia festival is sponsored by Ranger College and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council. The festival was originally titled “Stephenville Frights,” and was founded in 2015 as an “annual venue for screening feature-length horror films accompanied by lectures and discussions focused on a specific annual theme.” This year, the festival has a brand-new name and will show “The Frighteners,” (1996) “Poltergeist” (1982) and “The Haunting” (1963).

2. Bosque River Haunted Trails – 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Stephenville Museum. Join Stephenville Parks and Recreation for a spooktacular night during its first-ever Bosque River Haunted Trails. The city will turn parts of the Bosque River Trail into a haunted house for all ages. There will be hay rides, vendors and games. Admission fee is $15 per person and attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite costume! Register online at recpro.stephenvilletx.gov or go in the offices at the Recreation Hall.

3. Lonestar Family Farm & Corn Maze - open from Sept. 28 through Nov. 9 at 4199 Highway 67. Lonestar Family Farm’s motto is: “The funnest place in Texas to get your pumpkins” and we have to agree. What started as a family farm has turned into a popular fall favorite. The farm has many pumpkins in various shapes and sizes along with gourds, hay bales, corn stalk bundles and fall and Halloween decorations. As for some fall fun, the farm definitely has enough attractions for the entire family to enjoy with a corn maze, hayride, farm animals, hay bale maze and pyramid, cow train and corn cannon. Lonestar Family Farm is now open and will stay open until early November. Hours of operation are from 4-9:30 p.m. on Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

GLEN ROSE

4. Fossil Rim’s CAC Spooktacular Halloween Extravaganza – 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Children’s Animal Center located at 1789 CR 2009. If you love animals and you love Halloween, then you’re not going to want to miss this fun and free event! Join Fossil Rim’s animals for some Halloween fun and watch goats perform tricks for treats, participate in a jack-o'-lantern contest, experience some creepy crawlers and get your face painted. Jack-o'-lanterns brought for the contest may be donated to give to some of the animals. Although the event is free, donations are still welcome.

5. Inn on the River Halloween Ghost Hunt – 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 205 SW Barnard Street. If ghost hunting is one of your hobbies, then head to the Inn on the River, a historical boutique hotel, that has partnered with the Texas Paranormal Society, a group of individuals who have been investigating the supernatural for several years. The Texas Paranormal Society team will be using some of the most innovative technology as well as historical records to identity supernatural phenomena that may be occurring in the hotel. Anyone who shows up will be able to participate in the hunt by watching cameras and using equipment that speaks to the spirits. Tickets for the ghost hunt are $20 per person and an overnight package is available starting at $109 per night that includes the investigation as well as a full breakfast. To participate in the ghost hunt, make reservations by contacting 254-897-2929 and asking for the Halloween Experience.

FORT WORTH

6. Cutting Edge Haunted House – open on weekends only with varying evening hours at 1701 E Lancaster Ave. Love haunted houses and don’t mind the drive to Fort Worth? Then make sure to check out Cutting Edge Haunted House! This haunted house is located in an abandoned meat-packing factory. According to the website, "Cutting Edge Haunted House is a dark attraction filled with terrifying live actors, amazing special effects and incredible monsters. It is an intense, multi-story, multi-themed haunted attraction that is widely considered to be one of the best Haunted Houses in the nation...” In 2009, Guinness World Records recorded the attraction as "The World's Largest Haunted House" and in 2015, Guinness recorded the attraction as “The World’s Largest Walk Through Haunted House.” On average, it takes visitors about 55 minutes to walk through the haunted house. Tickets are $34.99 and can be purchased at cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com.

7. Hangman’s House of Horrors – open only on weekends from 8-midnight on most nights at 4400 Blue Mound Road Hangman’s House of Horrors has been scaring residents of the DFW area for over 30 years. Described as “the place to get spooked,” Hangman’s location is at a military base that was built as a helium production plant over 100 years ago. This attraction has three attractions: Hangman’s House of Horrors, OUTBREAK and Escape Labs Mission Z. Hangman’s is their main featured attraction and will take attendees 45 minutes to walk through. In the OUTBREAK, zombies come out from behind dark corners and hidden chasms. Escape Labs Mission Z is their newest attraction and isn’t quite an escape room but isn’t really a haunted house either. Mission Z is a 45-minute series of rooms that is Hangman’s version of an escape game. Come to Hangman’s and watch legends come to life as Hangman’s presents “Legends Live Forever.” Listen to the famous haunted stories of The Baker Hotel, El Paso High School and the legend of Hezekiah Jones. General admission for OUTBREAK and Hangman’s House of Horrors is $24; FastPass admission is $34; and a timed ticket with a reserved time admission to Hangman’s House of Horrors with no line and a FastPass admission to OUTBREAK is $44.