Even though it was a first-year team for the city, residents of Amarillo as well as the surrounding region embraced the Amarillo Sod Poodles throughout the season.

In the team’s first season, going 72-66 and eventually winning the Texas League Championship, the stadium drew 449,420 people in its 68 home games, finishing second overall in the league in attendance.

According to multiple residents of the region, the team changed the Panhandle for the better. In crowd-sourcing interviews for the story over two Facebook groups for Amarillo Sod Poodles fans, more than 100 people wanted to talk about the impact they had not only on the city but on the relationships residents had with one another.

Baseball returns to Amarillo

David Rosser, a semi-retired resident of Borger, said as a baseball fan, he was excited when he heard baseball was returning to Amarillo.

“I was thrilled to death because I love baseball,” he said. “When I heard they were coming to Amarillo, it just thrilled my socks off.”

Michael Ferguson, a retired resident from Canyon, said baseball returning to Amarillo brought something to the city to help revitalize downtown. When Ferguson was younger, he saw the impact the closing of the Amarillo Air Force Base had on the community.

Ferguson, who is a season ticket holder, said he had seen baseball revitalize downtown areas for other cities in the United States, like Oklahoma City. He was excited about the Sod Poodles because of that possibility.

“When they announced the thing with the ballpark, we were all for it, all the way,” he said, “because we knew what was coming. We were just craving professional baseball in Amarillo again.”

Ashley Simpson, a stay-at-home mom in Amarillo, got the chance to see the ballpark even before she went to a game, picking up passes for her children to participate in the inaugural Sod Poodles Kids Club. The different vantage point, as well as the newness of the ballpark, was an emotional experience for Simpson.

“Even though I didn’t show it, it was kind of emotional,” Simpson said. “I knew this was going to be good for Amarillo. Just walking into an empty stadium and knowing there was so much potential of what was going to be there, it was kind of overwhelming, yet awesome at the same time.”

First season experiences

Josh Shelton, a realtor in Amarillo, said the first Sod Poodles game he attended was the most memorable. It meant a lot to Shelton to be able to share that memory with his wife and his daughter, continuing his family’s legacy of going to baseball games.

Shelly Allen, a resident of Canyon, said her and her family attended the opening game of the season for the Sod Poodles, the first of nearly 50 games for Allen. That opening day was one of the most memorable games for Allen.

But the other game that stood out to Allen was one of the games that defined the season for the Sod Poodles: Sept. 15th’s 8-3 win on the road over the Tulsa Drillers that gave the Sod Poodles the Texas League championship.

According to previous reporting from the Amarillo Globe-News, the team trailed 3-1 heading into the eighth inning when Taylor Trammell hit a go-ahead grand slam. Allen, who was at the game, remembers it vividly.

“With the crack of the bat, you knew it was going to go far,” Allen said. “Then, it went over the fence and the crowd was jumping, the dugout cleared out. I couldn’t believe it happened… You heard the air go out of Tulsa fans… Incredible.”

Christian Berumen, an Amarillo resident who worked concessions at Hodgetown for the second half of the season, said the team being affiliated with the San Diego Padres, makes the team more legitimate. The fact that some of the players who were in Amarillo now at the major league level shows how talented these players are.

Sod Poodles' impact on region

Shelton said it feels great to have a baseball team back in Amarillo. The Sod Poodles have tied the community together.

The team has helped the city’s economy as well as helped create a sense of comradery in the city, he said.

“I think everyone in Amarillo, we have wrapped our arms around it together, as a community. It’s brought us together and made us stronger,” he said. “…It’s done everything for this city that we have wanted it to, and we get to watch great baseball from a great baseball organization, from the top all the way down.”

The family-friendly nature of baseball in general stands out to Allen.

“We just love baseball,” she said. “It’s one of those sports that is all-American, so to speak. They stand for the national anthem, (the players) are always polite and kind, the fans are some of the best you will ever meet… It makes it fun, it’s family friendly.”

James Saunders, a jewelry maker who lives in Amarillo and a former player in the Little League World Series, said he hopes the residents realize how much growth Hodgetown helped bring to the city.

“I think it will wake people up and make people realize that Amarillo is coming on,” Saunders said. “There is a lot of things going on here… It really brought enjoyment and another dimension, (living here in Amarillo.)”

Rosser said continued fan support is critical for future seasons of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

“When I sit at home and drink a beer on the patio, they cannot hear me cheer for them. When I’m sitting on my patio drinking a beer, they don’t feel my support for the stadium and if everyone sits at home and drinks a beer on their patio and the stadium is empty, what’s that going to do to it?” Rosser asked. “It’s going to close her down and I don’t want it to close down. Being there is just joyous.”