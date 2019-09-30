A Dublin man was killed in a single-car accident Friday night on Business 67 near the U.S. Highway 67 interchange in Erath County.

A preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2014 Nissan was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Business 67.

For an undetermined reason, the Nissan traveled off the main lanes of the highway and into a grassy median before getting onto the northbound lanes of Business 67. The Nissan continued north on Business 67, then left the roadway a second time.

The Nissan then struck a tree and came to rest.

The driver, 42-year-old Sergio Sanchez DeLeon, of Dublin, was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bart Greenway.