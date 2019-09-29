Motorists traveling on the Marsha Sharp Freeway starting Monday should anticipate traffic changes as the Texas Department of Transportation begins a project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from West Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth.

The $10.3 million project will also add an eastbound merging lane between the Milwaukee Avenue on-ramp and the Loop 289 exit, make various road repairs and update guardrails, Mike Wittie, TxDOT’s Lubbock Area engineer, said in a statement.

“On Monday, Sept. 30, contractor Allen Butler Construction, Inc., of Lubbock, is scheduled to begin setting barrier rail on a project that will rehab about a mile of the Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlanes and place a new road surface,” Wittie said. “Traffic will be reduced to one-lane in each direction. Lanes will also be narrowed, so drivers are urged use caution when driving through the work zone.”

Motorists should anticipate various extended mainlane closures, delays and a change in the speed limit—reduced by 10 mph—through the active work zones, said Wittie. Drivers are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work will take place weather permitting. Construction is anticipated to wrap-up in spring 2021.