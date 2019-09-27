A new billboard honoring the late Austin musician Daniel Johnston popped up this week on I-35 South. The sign is across from the South Park Meadows shopping center, according to KXAN.

Representatives from Johnston's Hi, How Are You foundation reportedly do not know who is behind the billboard, which features the lyrics "True love will find you in the end" from the song of the same name.

In addition to his music, Johnston became an Austin icon due to his "Hi, How Are You" mural at 21st and Guadalupe streets.

He died on September 11 at the age of 58.

Several Twitter users have posted photos of the billboard.

Two weeks ago I posted a thread about Daniel Johnston's passing. There's now a tribute to him on a billboard in Austin.pic.twitter.com/NNxGgWkzZ0

— Robert E. Williams (@ProfREWjr)September 25, 2019

Today, a "True Love Will Find You in the End" billboard went up over I-35 in#Austin.#DanielJohnston#RIPDanielJohnstonpic.twitter.com/s2qXPJTZmN

— Creator Sarcastic (@michaelallroy)September 27, 2019

