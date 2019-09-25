KELLER — Waxahachie High School cross country runner Emma Curry placed first and set a new 5K school record at Saturday’s Keller Timber Creek Falcon Fast Invitational.

Curry competed against 60 runners in the varsity girls division and set a time of 18:40, breaking her previous school record of 18:52. She was 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Cammy Jenkins of Lubbock Cooper.

“Three really fast runners scratched before the meet so Emma had to run against her watch and learn to push hard when there was no one else in the race to challenge her,” WHS head cross country coach Edward De La Cruz said.

“She will go up against the best runners in the state next weekend during the Round Rock McNeil Invitational, which is ran on the UIL state cross country course. That race should be a good preview of what the state cross country meet might look like, and I feel confident that she’ll be among the elite runners to watch on Sept. 28.”

Sophomore Cori Morgan placed fifth with a time of 20:10, a personal record, and freshman Keeley Hearron finished 15th with a time of 21:29. The varsity girls team placed 4th, just four points shy of third place.

In the boys varsity race, senior Sam Molina finished 12th of 95 runners with a time of 17:00 and senior Julius Luna was 14th with a time of 17:02, a PR. The boys varsity team finished in seventh place.