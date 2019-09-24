David Withers, parks and recreation director for the City of Brownwood, asked his three grandchildren Friday to help him out at Riverside Park.

“I’ve got some playground equipment here,” Withers told his grandchildren. “I just don’t know if it’s any good. Can you all check it out for me?”

Withers already knew what their answer would be.

“It’s great!” the children told Withers. “We’re ready to go back any time.”

Withers told the story Tuesday when he and other city officials did a walk-through at the revamped Riverside Park playground. A company called Miracle Recreation installed the new playground equipment Thursday.

“They loved it,” Withers said of his grandchildren.

Brownwood Municipal Development District (BMDD) funds are paying the $100,000 cost of the project.

City officials were accompanied at the playground by Josh Bailey, a sales rep for We Build Fun, the company that sells Miracle equipment.

Some of the original playground equipment remains and has been sandblasted, primed and repainted, Withers said. A merry-go-round and two slides that were removed will probably find homes at other parks.

“When we switched to an MDD back in 2016, it allowed allowed us to do park improvement projects to increase the quality of life for the people that live in the community,” BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton said.

“In my budget process last year, my board said if we can do park improvements, let’s budget for that and see if we can identify an appropriate park. The city wanted to do something at Riverside Park, since there’d been improvements done to multiple other parks over the last few years.”

BMDD Executive Assistant Ashley Jaynes said she’s taken her three children, ages 4, 6 and 7, to play on the new equipment.

Jaynes said she was expecting a lot, and the revamped playground exceeds her expectation. “We got bang for our buck,” Jaynes said, adding that her children loved the playground and didn’t want to leave.

“They each had a favorite piece that they liked,” Jaynes said.