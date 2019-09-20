The 50th annual PRCA Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27-29, which means that Rodeo Heritage Week is about to kick off with a weeklong surplus of fun for the entire family.

We have the full week’s schedule of events right here:

Saturday, Sept. 21

• 8 a.m. – Cowboy Capital/Lonestar Barbecue Society BBQ Cook-Off at Stephenville City Park

• 9 a.m. – Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Queen Contest: Speech/Modeling/Interview at Cowboy Church of Erath County

• 5 p.m. – Registration opens for Mutton Bustin’ & Dummy Roping at Lone Star Arena

• 6 p.m. – Rodeo Heritage Week Kickoff Celebration presented by Bruner Auto Family/RAM Truck at Stephenville City Park. Activities include mutton bustin’ and dummy roping.

Sunday, Sept. 22

• 1 p.m. – Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Queen Contest: Horsemanship at Cowboy Church of Erath County

• 2 p.m. – Cowboy Capital County Team Roping at Lone Star Arena

Monday, Sept. 23

• 5-7 p.m. – “Ode to Rodeo” Western Art Exhibit Reception at Clark Regional Airport.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

• 6 p.m. – The Show: Food, Fashion and Fundraising at Twisted J Live. SOLD OUT.

Thursday, Sept. 26

• 9 a.m. – PRCA Timed Event Slack at Lone Star Arena

• 6 p.m. – WPRA Barrel Racing Slack at Lone Star Arena

• 6:30 p.m. – Denim & Dust Concert featuring Riders in the Sky at Birdsong Amphitheater at Stephenville City Park.

Friday, Sept. 27

• 8 a.m. – PRCA Steer Roping Slack at Lone Star Arena

• 4-8 p.m. – Rodeo Zone featuring family fun cowboy activities at the downtown square

• 7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo Performance #1. It's American Patriot Night, honoring all those who serve, at Lone Star Arena

• 9 p.m. – Dancin’ in the Dirt Live Music Concert with Jake Hooker & The Outsiders at Lone Star Arena (free admission with rodeo ticket)

Saturday, Sept. 28

• 7:30 a.m. – Cowboy Capital 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run at Stephenville City Park

• 8 a.m. – Chuckwagon Breakfast on the downtown square

• 9 a.m. – Kids Rodeo Clown Costume Contest on the downtown square

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Rodeo Zone featuring family fun cowboy activities on the square

• 10 a.m. – Rodeo Heritage Parade.

The parade route begins at Stephenville City Park, will go north on Graham, west on Washington, south on Barton and back to City Park.

• 11 a.m. – Special Needs Rodeo at Lone Star Arena

• 7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo Performance #2

• 9 p.m. – Dancin’ in the Dirt Live Music Concert with Zach Edwards Band at Lone Star Arena (free admission with rodeo ticket)

Sunday, Sept. 29

• 2 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo Performance #3

Rodeo tickets are available at Bradberry’s Best, Capital Hatters, Chick Elms Rodeo Shop & Grand Entry Western Wear, Saddle Rags and Stephenville Chamber of Commerce.

Adult tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Kids ages six through 12 are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Kids five and under get in for free.