The Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation (CSLi) at the University of Texas will host alumna and five-time #1 New York Times-bestselling author Brené Brown for an exclusive talk on sports leadership on campus this fall as part of the #iLEAD Speaker Series.

"Daring Athletes: Embracing Courageous Leadership in the Age of Toughness" will be held at Hogg Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, October 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available here beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 for $10 to UT students, faculty and staff and $45 for a limited number of general admission entries.

Dr. Brown will be in discussion with Daron K. Roberts, the CSLi founder and executive director, about how athletes can use vulnerability to become courageous leaders.

Dr. Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston were she holds the Huffington-Brené Brown Endowed Chair at the Graduate College of Social Work. Her TED Talk, "The Power of Vulnerability," is one of the top five most-viewed TED Talks in the world with over 35 million views.