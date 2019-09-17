Last year the crowds braved pouring rain to attend the 42nd annual Cotton Fest in Miles. This year they enjoyed beautiful weather under partly cloudy skies and great barbeque to go along with numerous vendors and activities. Attendees came in from San Angelo, Eden, Abilene and other areas to enjoy the festivities and walk through the smoke that drifted over the areas from the 104 barbecue smokers. Ice cold, fresh-made lemonade, carnival food. Sausage and snow cones were flavorful enticers that lured hungry festive-seekers in.

The 104 entries in the BBQ cook off competed for $5,000 in the categories of brisket, chicken, ribs, beans and margaritas. The top 10 teams were paid cash prizes and the top three teams received Cotton Fest Cook Off aprons.

An overall grand champion and reserve grand champion were awarded a total of $750 in prize money. The winners were determined by the amount of points that each team earned in placing in the three meet categories. The grand champion is Midland Boys II: Adolfo Talpa of Miles while the reserve champion is Midland Boys I: Adolfo Talpa of Miles.

The barbecue results were provided by Paul Sklenarik.

2019 Miles Cotton Fest Cook Off Results

MARGARITAS

1. Messy Cookers: Marlon Rankin and Shawn Glass, Miles; 2. Bitchin Kitchen: Chel'c Rankin, Miles; 3. Rocking J's: Josh Treadway, Miles

BEANS

1. Smokey Joe's: Joe Fuentes, Ballinger; 2. WP Smokers: Jacob Williams and Rodney Fleming, San Angelo; 3. Grillie Nelson: John Owens and Trenton Priddy, Ballinger; 4. Tiny Totts BBQ: Eulan O'Donnell, San Angelo; 6. Rambunctious Ridge Cookers: Michael Janousek, Miles; 7. Tyler Finlay, New Braunfels; 8. Regan Dillon, Miles; 9. Messy Cookers: Marlon Rankin and Shawn Glass, Miles; 10. CC's Cookin Team 2: Art Garcia, San Angelo.

CHICKEN

1. Candy Ortiz, Odessa; 2. Messy Cookers: Marlon Rankin and Shawn Glass, Miles; 3. Midland Boys II: Adolfo Talpa, Miles; 4. Ryan Holik, Miles; 5. Regan Dillon, Miles; 6. Grillie Nelson: John Owens and Trenton Priddy, Ballinger; 7. Mamacita and Poor Boy: Tammy Pitt, Miles; 8. McSmokers: Blake McGee, Glen Rose; 9. Come and Taste It: Jacob Ganiglia, Miles; 10. UR Killin Me BBQ: Mark Kellermeier, Miles.

PORK RIBS

1. Midland Boys II: Adolfo Talpa, Miles; 2. Mamacita and Poor Boy: Tammy Pitt, Miles; 3. CC's Cookin Team 2: Art Garcia, San Angelo; 4. Midland Boys I: Adolfo Talpa, Miles; 5. UR Killin Me BBQ: Mark Kellermeier, Miles; 6. Carl Gentry and Caleb Gentry, Miles; 7. CEO Catering: Aaron O'Donnell, San Angelo; 8. Tiny Totts BBQ: Eulan O'Donnell, San Angelo; 9. Bluebonnet Bebe Que: Hutto; 10. Smokey Joe's: Joe Fuentes, Ballinger.

BRISKET

1. CeeCee Cooking: Cassie Class, Hutto: 2. Brew Crew: Weston Swafford, San Angelo; 3. Midland Boys I: Adolfo Talpa, Miles; 4. Grillie Nelson: John Owens and Trenton Priddy, Ballinger; 5. 8. Tiny Totts BBQ: Eulan O'Donnell, San Angelo; 6. Regan Dillon, Miles; 7. Jack and Shea McCrea, Miles; 8. Smokey Joe's: Joe Fuentes, Ballinger; 9. Mamacita and Poor Boy: Tammy Pitt, Miles; 10. Midland Boys II: Adolfo Talpa, Miles.

The MPA would like to thank its cook off sponsors for helping make this year's event possible. Sponsors include Harvey's Liquor Store in Rowena (prizes for margarita contest); Citizens State Bank; Ideal Food Store and Sklenarik's Smoked Meats; Top Tier Grain; Highway 67 Gin Company (prize money for overall championship).

A big thanks as well to Bill Frances for doing the auction; Ryder and Eric Smith from Rebel Signs for embroidering the aprons; Mikel Pelzel with 5 Star Electric for being on call to help with any electrical problems.