As we enter into Hispanic Heritage Month for 2019, it is appropriate to take stock of how the history of the Spanish-surnamed population of the United States has developed over the past half-century. Starting with the era of the Chicano Movement, a new generation of activists and (eventually) scholars looked to insert “their” story into the broader historical narrative of the United States. Initially, these writers looked at issues such as labor, religion, class and gender -- and appropriately so.

By the 1980s, however, the story was being made even more complex: with writers looking at locales outside of Texas and California, as well as researching internal class, political and other differences. Additionally, scholars began to look at other groups, such as Cuban Americans, Puerto Ricans, Dominicans and others. Even with this historiographical development, specific topics were still to be discussed/researched. For example, the role of entrepreneurship and differences in religious belief.

By the late 1990s, yet another area of Hispanic life and culture began to come into focus: the role of sports in the life of comunidades throughout the nation. This has been my main area of research for the past almost two decades. Certainly the story of Jackie Robinson resonates among all Americans, but what does the life and career of Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente add to the discussion? What about Latinos who played in the majors (and minors) in even earlier times than Clemente (who played in the 1950s though 1972)? These individuals were among those that scholars began to research.

When I arrived at Texas Tech in 1997, I was told about the life and career of Bobby Cavazos, a second-team All American who hailed from the King Ranch in south Texas. I began to research his life and career in that part of the state and, of course, found dozens more Spanish-surnamed athletes to write about.

I have researched the social significance of Hispanics not only in professional sports, but also at the community, high school and collegiate levels. This has generated more than 10 books that I have written, co-authored, edited and co-edited on the topic. What role did sports play in daily life, labor organization, resistance to racial stereotyping and community building/maintenance? Those are the questions I address in my research.

Given the demographic changes over the past 40 years, plus the movement of Latinos/as into “new” areas of concentration (such as the American South), the presence of Spanish-surnamed athletes is becoming more and more common in more and more locales throughout the nation. How will success on the field, and representing the local community in competition against bitter regional rivals, change the dynamic of integration of such people into places as disparate as Dalton, Georgia; Siler City, North Carolina; Pulaski County, Arkansas; and Garden City, Kansas? This is what my research focuses on.

In the next few months, I will publish two books, an anthology on Latinos and sport (through Texas Tech University Press) that sheds light on issues such as girls’ basketball in the Valley, auto racing in California and baseball in south Texas, that examines such issues. Additionally, a book on the role of Latinos in American football, at all levels, should appear (through McFarland Publishers) before the end of the year.

Latinos/as do not just play baseball/softball and soccer. The history of their participation in sport, at all levels, is an exciting new gateway into the history of the life and experiences of our nation’s largest minority group. My research is at the forefront of this new area of research in Latino/a studies.

Jorge Iber is a professor in the Texas Tech Department of History and editor of the Sports in the American West Series through Texas Tech University Press. Hispanic Heritage Month begins today and continues through Oct. 15.