High school bands, local businesses, churches and political groups came together Saturday morning for the annual Tri-State Fair Parade, which serves as the kick-off for the annual Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.

Thousands of community members lined up on Polk Street and Third Street, catching candy and interacting with those participating in the event.

Tri-State Fair Parade committee chairperson Walt Kelley said this year’s parade was successful. Around 140 units traveled north up Polk and east on Third, and he estimates between 8,000 and 10,000 people lined the streets. There was something for everyone at this year’s parade, he said.

“It was a good mix group,” Kelley said. “As far as I’m concerned, the parade was outstanding … We have clowns with the Khiva. We have the mini motors. We have all the bands from the high schools in towns and River Road. We have equestrian units, motorcycle groups. People see all the different elements that make up a community. This is one of the good things we have.”

Trinity Lutheran Woodlands Church Pastor Rick Black participated in the parade. He said it is a great feeling to see the number of people who came to this year’s event.

“The support of Amarillo is just amazing,” he said as he walked down Polk Street. “We have such good people here, and seeing them come out, enjoy the time and fellowship together, it’s just awesome.”

Black said participating in the parade gives the church a platform, letting people know about its facilities and the message they want to spread to the community.

“This is one way we get to reach out to the community,” Black said. “We get to teach them a bit about what we do … and again, share that love of Jesus Christ with them.”

Debbie Plackitt participated in the parade with the Amarillo Republicans organization. Her organization’s goal at the parade is to convey the importance of voting and speaking their minds.

Plackitt said it means a lot to her, interacting with the community in this way, leading the Amarillo Republicans as one of the banner bearers.

“It’s totally awesome,” she said with tears in her eyes. “When people are taking our picture, yelling and putting their thumbs up knowing that people who care about what happens in this country, (it means a lot).”

Kelley said the process for next year’s parade will start as early as after Christmas, the time when people can start to enter. The committee will convene shortly thereafter, talking about what went well and what did not at this year’s parade.

Kelley said he loves what he does.

“It’s very rewarding for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be doing it for the last 35 years if it wasn’t.”