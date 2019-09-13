Sunday Speaker Series presentation begins at 2 p.m.

A September morning in 1989 changed the city of Alton’s history forever. At 7:34 a.m., a Dr. Pepper truck collided with Mission School Bus no. 6. After the bus and its occupants plunged into a water-filled caliche pit, 21 students lost their lives. Thirty years later, a new book reveals the impact of the Alton Bus Crash. The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan P. Carmona for a Sunday Speaker Series presentation and book signing of “The Alton Bus Crash” on Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

The resulting aftermath was a small South Texas community flooded with reporters and lawyers. The heavily scrutinized legal battle divided the city, but it did ultimately produce changes in school bus safety that continue to save lives today. Carmona navigates the complicated legacy of the tragic accident and its aftermath. “The Alton Bus Crash” will be available for purchase at the Museum Store where FRIENDs of MOSTHistory receive 10% off of their purchases.

Carmona is a social studies teacher at Donna High School and a dual-enrollment history instructor through South Texas College. He graduated with honors from the American Military University with a master’s degree in American History and was the recipient of the 2018 James F. Veninga Outstanding Teaching Humanities Award by Humanities Texas. His primary field of research is the history of South Texas borderlands.