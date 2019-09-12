A hydrochloric acid leak at a southeast Lubbock chemical company produced a vapor cloud, prompting a hazmat response and some evacuations at nearby properties Thursday morning.

At 7:07 a.m. Thursday, units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Hydrite Chemical Co. in the 2700 block of East 66th Street for a reported chemical cloud, according to a statement from LFR.

Units arrived to find what LFR described as a "medium-size spill" of hydrochloric acid.

The leak was stopped before 8 a.m. but the acid was producing a vapor cloud. The evacuation order was cancelled around 9:45 a.m.

The LFR Hazmat team remained on scene Thursday morning and was assessing the situation. The acid was contained to a trough and the hazmat was adding a neutralizer to the acid to stop the off gassing.

Hydrite Chemical Co. in Lubbock manufactures chemicals for oil and agriculture industries, according to A-J archives.

No injuries were immediately reported.

A message left requesting comment Thursday afternoon from Hydrite Chemical was not immediately returned.

The city evacuated the area between Vanda Avenue and Southeast Drive from East 48th Street to East 66th Street, according to a statement from the city released Thursday afternoon. LFR was able to relay this information to the residents living in that target area, and drivers traveling near there, through LBKAlert, the city of Lubbock’s emergency notification system. Citizens also received an LBKAlert when they could safely return to their homes.

Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said this incident is a good example of why citizens should have LBKAlert.

“LBKAlert is the best possible way to receive immediate, verified information from emergency officials regarding incidents impacting the City of Lubbock,” Fogerson said in the statement. “Seconds count in an emergency. The information and emergency instructions that the public receives through LBKAlert could be the difference between life and death. The LBKAlert system was extremely effective this morning during the hazardous materials incident. By signing up for LBKAlert, citizens are better protected from harm and Lubbock becomes a safer community.”

LBKAlert is completely customizable. Citizens can choose exactly what alerts they receive, and how they receive them by signing up at www.lbkalert.com. If they only want to receive emergency text alerts, they can text their zip code to 888-777.