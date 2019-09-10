Are you the kind of person who likes to stir up trouble at social gatherings? Do you enjoy twisting people into knots with a series of leading questions that they don’t realize are leading until they’ve been led?

Yes, I thought you were.

Here’s a little something I’ve been test-driving in recent weeks to combine two of my favorite things: talking politics and annoying people, which isn't hard to do these days. I’m happy to share it with you, and I’d be interested in hearing how it works for you.

Many of you are aware that we’re moving toward the quadrennial day when America decides who is most worthy to be our leader for the next four years. Sometimes we get it right. And there are other times. The process seems particularly pitched this particular go-round.

So here’s the first question to ask: “Do you believe it is more difficult for a woman to be elected president of the United States?”

History says yes. And I’ve found that many people, well-versed in history, also say yes, it is more difficult for a woman to be elected president of the United States. I’ve checked the record and, sure enough, only once in U.S. history has a female presidential candidate received the most popular votes. Many people believe that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign was hampered by, among other things, bias against a female candidate.

OK. So if you get a yes answer to the question about whether it’s more difficult for a woman to win the presidency, follow up with this one (and this whole riff is Democrat-specific): “Is voting Donald Trump out of office your top priority for 2020?”

If you get two positive answers (yes, it’s more difficult for a woman to be elected and, yes, my top priority is voting Trump out of office), you then follow up by asking if it then follows that the respondent might want to opt for a male Democratic nominee because of the respondent’s belief that it’s more difficult for a woman to win the presidency.

And then the fun begins, along with, I’ve found, allegations that that somehow that’s not a logical conclusion. Seems to me it is. If electability is your top concern, why would you back somebody in a category from which you believe it is more difficult to become president?

FYI, I happen to believe that due to the current state of play (and the current state of the current president’s mind) a woman might have a better chance of winning the White House this go-round. We’ll see. One thing seems certain: There'll be at least one woman on the Democratic ticket.

Ipsos, a polling firm, got interesting results when it polled on the gender question back in June on behalf of The Daily Beast.

“When asked about having a female president, Democrats and independents are themselves comfortable with a female president (74%), but believe their neighbors are less accepting (33%),” the pollsters reported.

It’s also important to report this from Ipsos: “Democrats and independents are split in their opinion on whether a woman would have a harder time than a man running against Donald Trump in 2020, with only slightly more of those who say they agree (39%) over disagree (26%) or neither agree nor disagree (28%) with the statement.”

The 2020 presidential campaign rolls through Texas this week. So, Tuesday night, I ran the above questions by some Elizabeth Warren backers at her event here. All three said it's more difficult for a woman to win the White House and all three said getting Trump out of that building is a driving priority for them. None are troubled by the notion that they're backing a candidate from a demographic from which they believe it's more difficult to become president.

"I think I have to let that go and go with the basics of what she offers," Carol Meisel of Austin told me, adding she's confident Warren "can energize people to get out there and vote for her."

Austinite Mikaela Frissell agrees it's more difficult for a woman to win the presidency but she's not concerned about that at this point. "For now it's not about beating Donald Trump," she said. "It's about who's the best person to lead our country and I have no doubt that's Elizabeth Warren."

Susan Markus, Frissell's mom, reminded me that "everything is harder for women" but Hillary Clinton got three million more votes that Trump in 2016. "She's the strongest candidate to beat Trump," Markus said of Warren.

I failed to get a comment from another person with Frissell and Markus at the rally. Jamie Zapata soon turns 18. Months. He was wearing a "pint-sized persister" shirt putting him in the Warren camp with mom and grandma.

Pauline Doig of Elgin said "Bozo the Clown would be more acceptable" than Trump, but she acknowledged "there's a percentage of the population that are just never going to vote for a woman." So I asked her if Mrs. Bozo would have more trouble defeating Trump than her clown of a husband would.

"You know," Doig said, actually answering my dumb question, "at this point I think anybody on this planet could beat him."

On Thursday, this newspaper will have a cast of thousands in Houston for the 10-candidate Democratic presidential debate. Thousands might be a little high. Here are the names. You do the math: Me; reporters Jonathan Tilove, Nicole Cobler and Lara Korte; and photographer Lola Gomez. As you watch the debate, we’d be pleased if you’d have statesman.com up on your second screen so you can follow our coverage. Possible bonus: Executive Editor John Bridges, @JohnBridges, often cranks up his snark game and live tweets the debates.

The event at Texas Southern University includes three candidates (Warren and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California) from the gender that has yet to produce a president. Should be interesting. And long. ABC is planning a three-hour debate.

Let me repeat that: Three hours. No naps allowed, though, knowing we’ll have a cast of thousands there, I might rest my eyes a bit during hour three.