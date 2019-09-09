Immigration, rule of law

Mr. Smith argues in his letter (“Cepeda’s Immigration Spin”, A-J, 8-21) that the “ongoing illegal invasion” of America by immigrants is “not in the best interests of our nation.” Because “there is a legal way to enter our country and then there are illegal ways,” those who enter illegally should be thrown out.

Mr. Smith is wrong. There is practically no way immigrants can enter the country legally. Our immigration system is a catastrophe.

For example, in 2010, millions of Mexicans wished to come to the United States. Only 65,000 visas were granted. The wait list for visas had 1.4 million people on it. In practice, this means waiting for decades for permission, or never getting it at all. Given the hardships many of these individuals and families face in their home country, they are forced into a terrible choice: come to America “illegally,” or continue to suffer where they are.

It is impossible to overstate how complicated the US immigration system is. Considering all the steps that must be followed for potential immigrants to get a green card—a veritable maze of rules and regulations—it is no wonder that many choose to come here without official permission.

I share Mr. Smith’s admiration for the rule of law. But when the law is fundamentally broken, the proper course of action is to change it, not to punish those who can only live a better life by breaking it.

Alexander William Salter, Lubbock