I read a great article about Chick-fil-A the other day. They are consistently ranked as the best in customer satisfaction in the fast food industry.

It is an interesting story on how they developed their particular brand of customer service. The founder, Truett Cathy, around the time they had reached 1,000 stores had visited a Ritz Carlton hotel and while he was there the employees responded to every request with those iconic words now associated with Chic-fil-A. “My pleasure.” Two small words that have so much meaning packed into them.

Instead of you're welcome or something along those lines, they are saying it has been a pleasure to serve you. Something that is hard to train people on is the entire reason you have a job is at the discretion of the customer and every day whether you are tired or hungry or worried about your family the main thing is that it has been my pleasure to serve the customer.

In 2003, Chick-fil-A’s COO decided to make my pleasure a mandatory saying for employees and the signature of the guest experience at the restaurant. I would say it has worked beautifully the company continues to grow by leaps and bounds and has 1,000’s of franchisee applications. I read somewhere onetime that it was easier to get into Harvard than to obtain a Chick-fil-A franchise.

Chick Fil A consulted with Ritz Carlton CEO Horst Schulz and brought him in to teach the operators and employees about customer service. They came up with four core values of customer service. Make eye contact, speak with an enthusiastic tone and stay connected to make it a personnel experience. Basically, customer service is not inherent like most companies believe it is but something that must be taught.

Especially in today’s world where people have little interaction with each other and when they do many times half of the conversation is interrupted by cell phones or other technology. You can immediately tell the difference between walking into different fast food restaurants that Chick-fil-A feels like they care. The employees are always upbeat and seem to be on the ball. Service is fast and with a smile.

Dry cleaning is all about the service. I strive to have conversations with all of my customers and at least give them the greeting of the day and welcome them into my store. Some customers want to talk about their day for a while, which I love and find interesting and some just want to transact their business and be on their way.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell which is which.

I have more than one location and sometimes it is difficult to keep employees on track to do the same, but with a little encouragement and motivation they will serve the customer to the best of their ability. I think this is a very interesting thought that we were meant to serve others and makes for some kind of contentment if you can realize that and apply it to all you do.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaners and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com.