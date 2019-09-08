Family homelessness is a growing problem in communities across the nation. Many of today’s homeless people are families caught between high housing costs and low wages. Demands upon shelters in the Amarillo area are increasing.

There is a way local congregations can help. All interested are encouraged to come to an important meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at First Nazarene Church, 5201 S. Soncy, to hear Carol Froeschle explain how congregations in many parts of the country are networking to provide overnight accommodations, meals and compassionate assistance to homeless families. All are urged to attend. The program is sponsored by Family Promise of Amarillo and Canyon.

• • •

Affair To Remember is a special event planned for the women of Saint Stephen Church, 4600 S. Western St., to enjoy a dinner and night of creative table designs and fellowship with other women at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Guest speaker will be Tracy Bennett. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk of the church or by contacting Diane Bim.

• • •

The Fostering Hope Ministry at First Baptist Church, 1208 Tyler St., provides Care Boxes each semester for college students who have aged out of the foster system, have no family support, and are attending college locally. Items are distributed to roughly 30 students, twice each semester. Items for the upcoming fall and spring semesters are now being collected in a box in the church office. Please return items no later than Sunday, Sept. 22.

• • •

Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell St., has announced new Bible classes, to begin Sept: 15:

Fix Your Eyes on Jesus: A Journey Through Hebrews, taught by Lynn Camp and Doyle Corder; The Untold Story of the New Testament, Brent Adams; Ladies Class: The Change Moment, led by Melba Burr and various speakers; RISE class (Recovery Inatersecting Spiritual Experience), Jeromy Hunter; Navigating Doubt, Dan Johnson; Help: I Don’t Know What To Do With the Bible, Kyle Wade. Classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

• • •

A 2019 9/11 Patriot Day "gathering" will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Amarillo House of Prayer, located at the Miracle Covenant Church Healing Center, 806 S. Bryan St. The theme for this year is "Prayers for First Responders." Join them in prayer and repentance as they help spark a national revival.

