Glen Rose resident Kristin Carnes knew that she wanted to take care of children at a young age.

“She told me at the age of 10 that she wanted to have her own school and I said, ‘Whatever you want to do, I'll support you on it,’” Carnes’ mother, Marcia Werner, said.

After two years of planning and construction, Carnes was finally able to accomplish that goal by opening Endless Discoveries Child Development Center in Glen Rose on Sept. 3.

Carnes first opened Endless Discoveries in Saginaw on Oct. 5, 2005 after running a center out of her own home.

“At my home, we had 12 children, two employees and I realized that there was such a need in Saginaw, so I worked on opening up an actual center,” she said.

Carnes has lived in Glen Rose for five years and realized that there wasn’t a facility to allow her to drop her children off during the day so she decided to open a second location in Glen Rose.

In December 2017, she found a land grant through Somervell County designed to grow small businesses.

"I put in an application and the land that we’re sitting on is two and a half acres that was granted to me by the commissioners here in Somervell County,” Carnes said. “We have some stipulations that we must meet within five years and if we’re able to meet all five of those stipulations, then the county will grant us this land. Out of all five of the stipulations, at this moment we are already meeting four of them.”

Carnes was able to get her center established with the help of her four sons, Gage, Jeg, Brody and Landon - and her family.

Her mom, Marcia, handled all of the graphic design and printing; her sister did all of the interior decorating; her husband, Lee, built the building; her father-in-law managed the dirt work and took care of the grounds; her mother-in-law is the chef; her brother helps with IT issues and her kids help organize the center.

“Hence another reason why family is the big picture here. Our focus is family. It is family-owned, it is family-run and when you walk in, we want you to feel like family,” Carnes said. “We understand that leaving your child is the most difficult thing ever and we want your child to feel as though they are at home and that they are being taken care of.”

Endless Discoveries is equipped with a security system. To gain access to the building, employees need a key fob.

A camera system allows parents to log in from their phone or computer and see inside the room their child is in.

The center will accept children as early as six weeks old and up to 12 years of age.

Carnes hopes to service families in Glen Rose and the surrounding areas like Stephenville, Walnut Springs, Meridian, Granbury, Tolar and Cleburne.

The hours of operation are from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. but extended hours are also available from 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

“I feel like there is some little finishing touches that I want to do, but I slept well last night knowing that we’re ready. Glen Rose is ready. I’m just excited,” Carnes said.