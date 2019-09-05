A Central Market grocery store in North Austin was evacuated early Thursday after a fire broke out in an exhaust vent, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the grocery store, which is at 4001 North Lamar Boulevard near West 38th Street, around 4:35 a.m. The inside of the building smelled like smoke and there was a light haze, fire officials said.

The building was evacuated and firefighters found fire in an exhaust vent.

The fire was knocked down by around 4:53 a.m., fire officials said. Smoke was being cleared from the building around 5:55 a.m.

Central Market is closed while officials determine when the store can be reopened, store officials said. Usually, the grocery store opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Re: 4001 N Lamar-Final update-Crews removed vent pipe-no additional fire discovered. Utilizing Smoke Buster to clear the smoke from the building. Turning scene over to management and health department.pic.twitter.com/7gD8LsHnJE

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo)September 5, 2019