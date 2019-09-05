For a while I swore President Donald Trump was my scary aunt reincarnated. Tease his hair, cover him in an extra-large, flowery house dress, slap on a little lipstick, and there she was in all her unpredictable, unhinged, disagreeable glory.

The difference is my aunt was relatively harmless. Trump is a clear and present danger. She didn’t run the country or have access to nuclear launch codes like Trump does.

My aunt, long departed, lived next door when I was growing up. She sometimes created chaos in our little world on Rowan Street. She yelled at people she didn’t like. Neighbors tried and failed to appease her. She would sweet-talk one of us kids to go to the store for her and an hour later chase us off the sidewalk. She had a grating voice and wild hair. She thought she was wiser than everyone else. Sound familiar?

We learned to tread carefully around my aunt to avoid an outburst. I thought about her recently when Trump attended the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit of industrialized nations. A New York Times headline said it all: “Rule 1 at the G7 meeting? Don’t Get You-Know-Who Mad.”

News outlets reported that the host G7 country, France, and its President Emmanuel Macron took measures to placate Trump and avoid repeating last year’s acrimonious meeting in Canada, where Trump behaved badly. Trump left the 2018 meeting “in a fit of pique” after getting into an angry exchange over U.S trade policy with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Washington Post reported. Trump’s pique included refusing to endorse the customary joint statement issued at the meeting’s end by the G7 group. This year, Macron blew off the joint statement to help avoid another Trump tantrum. It was the first time in the group’s 44-year history it did not issue a statement.

Like my aunt, Trump is unpredictable. We don’t know when or against whom he might flare up. My aunt’s weapon of choice was a broom that she shook occasionally at people. Trump’s favorite weapon is Twitter, a bully pulpit he uses to attack foes and friends alike for reasons sometimes only he knows.

In recent days Trump has gratuitously Twitter-attacked the news media for less-than-positive coverage of him at G7; Puerto Rico for being “one of the most corrupt places on earth” as Puerto Ricans prepared for another hurricane; and Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren after news stories about her large campaign crowds.

Last week, he even bit the hands that feed him at Fox News. In complaining about its election coverage, Trump tweeted that “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!” I wasn’t aware that Fox was on the president’s payroll, but I’m not surprised he might think so.

Like my aunt, Trump is a bully. But Trump is way worse. My aunt picked on us kids, a few neighbors and my uncle. A favorite Trump target is immigrants. He whips up his supporters against immigrants by wrongly suggesting they are all criminals or drug dealers or that they steal Americans’ jobs.

Trump has tried to discourage desperate people from seeking asylum in the U.S. by separating immigrant families and putting the kids in cages under sometimes inhumane conditions, according to news reports. More recently, Trump decided to bully immigrants who have life-threatening illnesses. Instead of allowing sick people, including kids with cancer, to continue to stay in the U.S. to get medical treatment, Trump’s sycophants changed existing policy and sent letters ordering them to leave – and face almost certain death. The cruelty is unfathomable and a stain on our great nation. My aunt would have been appalled.