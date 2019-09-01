The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Ascension Academy, 9301 Ascension Parkway.

McLellan Learning Center, 401 S. Van Buren St.

Opportunity School Central, 1100 S. Harrison St.

Sprouts Early Learning Center, 5201 S. Soncy Road.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/97) Academy Sports and Outdoors, 4400 S. Soncy Road. Three-compartment sink must be installed. Correct by 09/05. Ceiling above mop sink must be sealed to be non-absorbent. Correct by 11/24.

(A/99) Air U Amarillo, 5461 McKenna Square. Drop ceiling needed above mop sink. Correct by 11/24.

(A/98) Continental, 1300 S. Jackson St. Phone on prep table; fish uncovered in walk-in. COS.

(A/92) Girasol Café and Bakery, 3201 S. Coulter St. Food manager registration expired; freezer in back not NSF certified; all food kept more than 24 hours must be date marked and labeled. Correct by 09/01. Back door weather stripping needs to be replaced; back door self closer must be repaired so it is operational; employee personal items must be stored away from food and food use items. Correct by 11/20.

(A/95) It’s a Punjabi Affair, 4201 Bushland Blvd. All food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 8/25. All workers in kitchen areas must have food handler cards. Correct by 09/01.

(C/78) Los Braceros, 3303 Bell St. Scoops and measuring devices must be cleaned more frequently. COS. Beans in walk-in at improper temperature; ready-to-eat TCS (Time/temperature Controlled for Safety) food must be date marked and not held past date. Correct by 08/26. Food manager must ensure that safe food handling practices are used, (monitor employees and retrain if necessary); employees should be knowledgeable of food storage processes (date marking) and cooling procedures; hand sink may not be used for purposes other than hand washing; remove dishes and utensils that are chipped, cracked, no longer in good repair or easily cleanable. Correct by 09/02. Food stored in walk-in cooler must be covered; do not soak soda nozzles in warm water unless followed by washing-rinsing-sanitizing and air drying; single service containers must be protected during storage; storage areas must be clean to sight and touch; food stored in working containers must be labeled with common name of ingredient or product; need to clean ventilation grates on air returns, shelving with splash and residue, reach-in where glasses are stored, spice working containers and other storage containers; replace rusting and corroded shelving to ensure clean dishes are not contaminated; repair holes in wall in dish area; cover large hole in wall behind shelf near mop sink; repair ceiling near vent hood in kitchen. Correct by 11/21.

(A/95) McDonald’s, 3320 S. Coulter St. No paper towels at hand sink. COS. Gloves must be worn when distributing fries into fry boxes. Correct by 08/25.

(B/89) Nutrition For Your Body, 1110 E. Amarillo Blvd. Food may not be prepared in a private home and served in the food establishment; unauthorized child in food prep area; hot water heater unplugged; tape on handles of powder scoops. COS. Certified food manager needed; employees have not completed food handlers training course. Correct by 10/26.

(C/71) Restaurante El Sol De Mexico, 3501 N.E. 24th Ave. All products in cold hold units must be at 41F or below; cooked items or TCS food must be used within seven days; several meat products stored without proper processing licensing information; honey from unapproved source; several food items in walk-in cooler or dry storage area not protected from contamination; spice containers and equipment must be clean to sight and touch; staff did not change gloves when changing tasks; several containers of toxic items/cleaner not labeled properly. Correct by 08/26. All staff who handles food must have food handler certificate; water at hand sink does not have adequate pressure and is slow reaching the required 100F. Correct by 09/02. Back door does not have a self-closing device; staff eating in food prep areas; wet wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer solution when not in use; all food items must be stored at least six inches off floor; equipment must be reassembled so that food-contact surfaces are not contaminated; all bulk food must have proper label; drip pan missing from vent hood system; entire facility needs to be cleaned. Correct by 11/21.

(A/92) Skooterz, 4100 Bushland Blvd. Build-up in ice machine. Correct by 08/25. Items in hand sink; torn gaskets on walk-in cooler need to be replaced. Correct by 09/01. Ice scoops stored with bottles. Correct by 11/20.

(A/95) Sonic Drive In, 1009 E. Amarillo Blvd. Contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 08/25. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment must be kept clean of soil residues, dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; vent hood filters need to be cleaned or replaced; equipment that is nonfunctional or no longer used must be removed from establishment. Correct by 11/20.

(A/94) Subway #14124-214, 5752 W. Amarillo Blvd. Containers of poisonous or toxic materials and personal care items must have legible manufacturer’s label. COS. Food manager certificate needed. Correct by 09/01. All wares must be dry before storing. Correct by 11/20.

(A/97) Sunday’s Kitchen, 901 S. Fillmore St. Torn gaskets need to be replaced. Correct by 09/01. Wet rags on counter (must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use.) Correct by 11/20.

(A/96) Tascosa HS Activity Center, 3921 Westlawn Ave. Staff must be trained to ensure date marking system is used; ice machine storage bin component must be cleaned more frequently. COS.

(A/96) Texas Plum Line, 5060 Helium Road. Food handler certification is needed for anyone who washes dishes or prepares food; test strips needed for chlorine sanitizer. Correct by 09/05.

(A/98) Throwbacks Sports Bar, 7150 Bell St. Mold in ice machine; straws and stir sticks must be individually wrapped or in a single service dispenser or kept behind bar and distributed in a sanitary manner. Correct by 11/20.

(A/99) Toot ‘n Totum #57, 301 Ross St. Ceilings over coffee bar, soda area and in restroom need to be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Correct by 02/23/2020.

(A/94) Toot ‘n Totum #78, 3401 S. Soncy Road. Expired food found (repeat violation). COS. Hot sauce for self service must have date marks and ingredient labels. Correct by 09/01. Walk-in cooler and freezer need to be cleaned. Correct by 11/20.

(A/98) Town Square Nutrition, 5461 McKenna Square, Unit 102. Food manager must register with city of Amarillo annually. Correct by 09/05.

(A/98) Tropical Smoothie Café, 4280 S. Soncy Road, Suite 100. Employees who prepare food or wash dishes must wear hair restraints; all non-food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 11/21.

(A/98) Unique Individuals, 7701 S. Coulter St. Food manager must register with city of Amarillo annually. Correct by 09/02.

(A/99) Wesley Community Day Care, 1615 S. Roberts St. Ceiling tiles in employee restroom must be smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Correct by 11/23.

(A/98) World Market, 3350 S. Soncy Road, Space 154. Test strips needed for chlorine bleach. Correct by 09/06.