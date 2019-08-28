Shane Stephen’s team is not the same.

After one year around the players, the Lubbock High head coach used the offseason to revamp the look and feel of the team.

The Westerners spent more time in the weight room and developed into more of a player-led program. So far, Stephen has noticed the 180-degree change in his player's mentality.

“The kids are encouraging each other. The kids are communicating better on the field,” he said. “Kids are putting their egos down to the side and trying to do what’s best for the team, so it’s just more of a team focus.”

The Westerners will put everything to the test at 7 p.m. Thursday in the season opener against Seminole at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“Seminole’s a really good team,” Stephen said. “Their run game is so powerful and they try to run the ball deep on you, so we’ve got to be able to cover when they throw and stop their run. We’ve got to make sure we line up correctly and play fundamentally sound football.”

The Westerners’ offense will try and get running back Rodney Hunter, who was the third-leading rusher last year, going right away while also getting Devin Smith adjusted at the quarterback spot.

Lubbock High’s defense will be responsible for stopping the Indians’ run game. Becoming more physical is the next step the team must take in establishing its identity and Thursday's matchup will be a great litmus test.

“I feel like we got pushed around a little bit (last year) and I think it’s time for Lubbock High football to develop a mentality or reputation of being tough, mentally and physically,” Stephen said. “Battling and doing the things necessary.”

Ty Palmer is ready for the challenge in his head coaching debut against the Westerners. It’s a moment he’s been waiting for since taking the reins of the Seminole football program in May.

“I told the boys this morning, because we practiced this morning, I felt like a kid in a candy store. I probably won’t sleep much this week,” the first-year Indians coach said by phone Monday. “We finally get to put the team on the field and let those guys lose and watch them do what they love to do for four quarters. It’ll be fun.”

The Indians return a bunch of experience after a 7-4 season and district championship under now-retired Kent Jackson. Seniors Dago Esquivel and Dylan Stokes are two of the more experienced running backs on the team with high expectations for themselves this season.

“They’ve done a great job of helping those guys learn the system and get their feet underneath them early so that we’ll have them later on,” Palmer said of Esquivel and Stokes.

The Indians won last year’s meeting 21-7 and are looking to be victorious in the season opener again. This time, the game will hold a little more meaning as Palmer tries to start his career 1-0.

“It’s fun for our kids because we don’t play in a stadium like PlainsCapital very often until you get deep in the playoffs and it’s fun to get to play in a stadium like that,” Palmer said. “I tell our kids it’s the most important game we’re going to play this week, so I try to keep that perspective for myself and not get too high on things and too low on things and just try to stay level-headed and centered. You always want to start on a good note and then you roll from there and see where the season will take us.”