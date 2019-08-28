The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation is providing a $33,000 grant and nearly 10 acres of undeveloped land to expand the city’s park and trail system.

The corporation board approved both measures during a regular meeting Aug. 21, which sets the stage for improvements on two properties. Outside of its efforts to boost the local economy, the corporation also provides grants and other funding for community projects, many of which entail improving parkland or other outdoor public spaces.

The $33,000 grant will fund improvements to acreage owned by the city at New Meister Lane and Springbrook Road. The vacant property is just west of the Springbrook Industrial Park and the Living Spaces furniture store.

City spokesperson Maggie Holman said the grant will pay for new amenities on the parkland, though she added city staff have not finalized what those amenities will be.

The parkland is among 21 undeveloped parks and greenbelts owned by the city. Among those properties is a greenbelt in the Springbrook subdivision between Schultz Lane and North Heatherwilde Boulevard.

The corporation is also giving the city a 9.8-acre tract just east of the Sorento subdivision, which officials said will be used to connect the city trail system to the growing neighborhood.

Corporation Executive Director Amy Madison said the acreage was once part of a larger tract the corporation owned before it sold the property to a private business several years ago. Since the tract is within the floodplain, she said it was never planned for development.

“We felt it was the right thing to do with the property because it was undevelopable for commercial or industrial (uses) by the PCDC, and it enhanced the park development in that area and easement for the trail to be connected,” she said.

Holman said the dedicated parkland is provided through an agreement with the developers of Sorento. Once the land donation is approved next month by the Pflugerville City Council, she said the developers plan to build a hike-and-bike trail on the property.

The city has more than 40 miles of trails that meander through numerous city parks and along Gilleland Creek and Lake Pflugerville.