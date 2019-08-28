This September the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, to makerspaces and in-person or virtual homework help, libraries transform lives through education.

Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. For example, students may attend the after school programing every Wednesday to partake in the weekly hands-on science experiments. Families looking for something fun to do can now attend our every other Sunday Movie Day, come for the movie and stay for our book raffle. And that’s not all, the library also provides opportunities for people to join the crafters group, book club, writers club and much more.

“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” said Letty Leija, Library and Cultural Arts Director. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital tools such as a 3D printer and eBooks as well as GED resources.”

This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on an adventure as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities. During September, the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library will host activities, including a “Toy Story Super Trivia Contest” throughout the month. Due to the complexity of some of the questions some research may be required before answering a question. Therefore, participants must stop by the library to read question and submit their answer. Winners will be notified at the end of each week and entered a raffle that will take place at the end of the month. The more times you participate the greater the chances to win.

Parents be sure and bring your children to our weekly Storytime that will be themed around this year’s Honorary Charis and don’t forget to stop by the Circulation Desk and sign up your child to get a library card. Children who sign up to get a library card will receive a Forky craft kit to take home – children must be able to write their own name in order to get a library card.

The public is also invited to attend our Essential Oils & Scrub Making presentation scheduled for Monday, September 9 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

And to close the month’s festivities, families are cordially invited to attend our Toy Story Party to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month scheduled for Friday Sept. 28, starting at 11:30 a.m. People of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Toy Story character and have fun. And be sure and take part in our Toy Story arts and crafts; enjoy a slice of cake; and enjoy the featured Toy Story movie.